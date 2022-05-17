Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, May 17 at Clearwater

May 17, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels hit the road Tuesday to start an eight-game series with the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

After the completion of a suspended game, RHP Travis Adams will pitch against RHP Oswald Medina in the regularly-scheduled contest.

Coverage of this week's series can be heard on the Threshers Baseball Network.

MUSSELS EARN FIRST SIX-GAME SWEEP IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

The Mighty Mussels earned their first six-game sweep in franchise history Sunday, taking every game at home against the Palm Beach Cardinals. The Fort Myers pitching staff was thoroughly dominant, spinning four shutouts in the series.

May 10-15 W-L ERA K/9 WHIP

vs Palm Beach 6-0 0.72 12.1 0.76

BACK TO CLEARWATER!

The Mussels travel to Clearwater Tuesday for their second series in as many months at BayCare Ballpark. Fort Myers swept Clearwater in the opening series of the season. Since then, the Threshers have gone 18-9 and beat the Mussels in two out of three in Fort Myers. Due to three rainouts during that series, this week's series will feature eight games in six days. The teams will wrap up a suspended game on Tuesday before playing traditional doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday.

FEDKO & FESTA PROMOTED, BAEZ BROUGHT IN

The Twins promoted two of the Mussels' top early-season performers last week. On Monday, RHP David Festa was sent to High-A Cedar Rapids after being named FSL Pitcher of the Week. Festa led the Mussels to a no-hitter on Tuesday, spinning six hitless innings. He held the opposition to a .148 batting average while posting a 0.64 ERA and 0.75 WHIP over five starts. Fort Myers outfielder Kyler Fedko was promoted Thursday. The former UConn star ranked Top-10 in the Florida State Leauge in batting average (.318), OBP (.422), OPS (.888), hits (28), walks (17) and runs (19).

To replace him on the roster, Minnesota transferred OF Luis Baez to Fort Myers from the complex. The Dom. Rep. native hit .298 over 28 games for the GCL Twins last season, connecting on three doubles and three triples while drawing eight walks (.790 OPS). Baez played 16 games in center field and 10 games in left field last season.

IT'S MILLER TIME

The Twins' No. 9 prospect Noah Miller has turned a major offensive corner since the calendar flipped to May:

G AVG XBH OPS

April 16 .197 1 .568

May 11 .417 4 1.164

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' strong start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Entering the week, Fort Myers' hitters led the Florida State League in walks (169) and on-base percentage (.363) despite ranking third in batting average (.245). The Mussels' pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the circuit (94), helping them post the best WHIP (1.10) in the league despite ranking middle-of-the-pack in opponents' average (.207).

TOP PROSPECTS

The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features six ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 9 13

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26

TWINS WEEK OF SERVICE

The Mighty Mussels visited Community Cooperative in Downtown Fort Myers Tuesday, as the Minnesota Twins celebrated their Week of Service across the organization. The entire Mussels roster served hot meals to Lee County residents and boxed and bagged hurricane meals for Meals on Wheels.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2022

Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, May 17 at Clearwater - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.