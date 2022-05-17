Palm Beach Rides Baker's Gem to Win over Marauders

Trent Baker won Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing seven shutout innings on April 28.

And while the accolade isn't decided until the end of the week, the Angelo State product made a great case for himself to win the honor once again with his performance Tuesday night.

The right-handed arm from Austin, Tex. threw seven scoreless innings again in the Palm Beach Cardinals' series opener against the Bradenton Marauders at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Baker was the winning pitcher in the home club's 4-0 decision, lowing his earned run average to 2.72 in the process. The 6-3 pitcher struck out six Bradenton batters during Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. start, walking just four and allowing two hits.

Palm Beach's triumph was preserved by Jose Moreno, who claimed a six-out save, the first of the year for the converted starter.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the second inning, when first baseman Brady Whalen connected on a solo home run to right field. Osvaldo Tovalin doubled the lead with a double an inning later, driving in Tyler Reichenborn. Reichenborn's 2-3 evening paced the Cardinals offensively. Whalen reached base a game-high three times, going 1-2 with a pair of walks.

Palm Beach added insurance in the eighth, with a Luis Rodriguez RBI groundout and a Jeremy Rivas run on a wild pitch.

Game 2 between Bradenton and Palm Beach is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. It will be Silver Sluggers Wednesday at the ballpark. Zane Mills is listed as the probable starting pitcher.

