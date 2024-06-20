Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, June 20 at St. Lucie

The Mighty Mussels wrap up the First Half in Port St. Lucie tonight, with the Second Half season beginning tomorrow night. Coverage of Thursday's game begins at 5:55 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Probables

Thu, 6:10pm - RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 2.63) vs RHP Jack Wenninger (2-3, 4.98)

Fri, 6:10pm - LHP Cesar Lares (2-2, 3.30) vs RHP Saul Garcia (1-4, 6.95)

Sat, 6:10pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-2, 6.68) vs RHP Ernesto Mercedes (0-6, 5.40)

Sun, 12:10pm - RHP Jose Olivares (1-1, 2.75) vs RHP Joel Diaz (0-1, 4.15)

MUSSELS DROP SUNDAY DOUBLE DIP

The Mighty Mussels have lost the first two games of their series this week against the St. Lucie Mets. After managing just two hits on Tuesday, Fort Myers responded with 11 hits on Wednesday but still lost 7-3. Ricky Castro struck out nine over four brilliant innings, but the bullpen surrendered seven runs. The Mussels' offense is just 1-for-32 with runners in scoring positions over the last four games.

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE!

Australian first baseman Rixon Wingrove caught fire after a slower stretch since joining the Minnesota Twins organization on May 28:

ERA SLG OPS

First 10 Games .176 0 HR, 5 RBI .235 .535

Last 7 Games .429 3 HR, 6 RBI .810 1.366

MEET THE METS!

The Mighty Mussels visit Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for the first time since May 6-11 of 2021, when they split six games with the Mets. The teams only met for one series in Fort Myers each of the last two years. The Mets currently have the worst pitching staff in the FSL in terms of ERA (4.64) and WHIP (1.50), ranking middle-of-the-pack in most offensive categories. Their roster currently features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA

SS Colin Houck 7 8

C Ronald Hernandez 21 25

SS Jesus Baez 22 15

SS Boston Baro 25 23

RHP Saul Garcia 29 -

HOT AS JUNE!

The Mussels' bats have been productive since the calendar flipped to June. Starting the month with a 9-5 record, here is who has contributed the most:

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .303 5 XBH, 9 RBI .971

Rixon Wingrove .321 3 HR, 9 RBI .936

Brandon Winokur .321 2 HR, 5 BB 1.043

EELES PROMOTED TO CR

The Minnesota Twins promoted infielder Payton Eeles to High-A Cedar Rapids Monday. Nobody has helped turn around the Mussels' season more. Fort Myers has gone 19-13 in games that Eeles started, recording an 11-19 record when he is not. Since joining the Twins' organization from the Atlantic League on May 7, Eeles hit .331 with 13 XBH, 23 BB and 13 SB (.965 OPS). Despite being about 20 plate appearances short of qualifying, here's where Eeles' slash line categories would rank in the league:

AVG OBP SLG OPS

.331 .448 .517 .965

3rd 2nd 1st 1st

Eeles becomes the fifth Mussel to be promoted to the Midwest League, joining:

RHP Ty Langenberg (June 11)

OF Kyle Hess (May 27)

RHP Jeremy Lee (May 20)

INF Rayne Doncon (May 20)

FRESH START ON FRIDAY!

The Mighty Mussels wrap up the first half of the season tonight, with all of the records reverting to 0-0 with the start of play on Friday.The West Division will shrink to a five-team race, with either Clearwater (PHI) or Lakeland (DET) clinching a playoff spot tonight.

