Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, July 11 vs Daytona

July 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels and Daytona Tortugas (CIN) link up for the third game of a six-game series at Hammond Stadium tonight.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Pitching Matchups

Thu 7:05 pm - LHP Ross Dunn (1-2, 5.92) vs RHP Ben Brutti (0-2, 3.44)

Fri, 7:05 pm - RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 4.70) vs RHP Nick Payero (0-1, 3.49)

Sat, 6:05 pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-3, 6.58) vs RHP Jose Montero (2-4, 2.59)

Sun, 12:05 pm - RHP Spencer Bengard (6-0, 1.32) vs RHP Nestor Lorant (7-2, 1.15)

Broadcast Links

LISTEN FOR FREE HERE

WATCH HERE

TORTUGAS HANG ON TO TAKE GAME TWO 5-4

After blowing out the Mussels 9-0 on Tuesday, Daytona hung on for a tight 5-4 win yesterday. The Mussels scored the last three runs and had the tying run on base in both the 8th and 9th innings but were unable to deliver. Fort Myers finished 1-for-12 with RISP, leaving 11 men on base.

DANCING WITH DAYTONA

The Mighty Mussels begin a six-game series with the Daytona Tortugas (CIN) Tuesday, their second and final series of the season. The teams split six games at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in May. The Tortugas currently have five active ranked prospects:

MLB BA

SS Ricardo Cabrera 8 12

SS Sammy Stafura 14 17

OF Esmith Pineda 27 -

LHP Adam Serwinowski 29 22

OF Ariel Almonte - 27

The Tortugas are led by their pitching staff, placing second in the FSL in ERA (3.35).

BYRON IS BACK!

After batting just .208 across 18 games in June, Mussels' outfielder Byron Chourio has rebounded early here in July. The switch-hitting 19-year-old has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with a home run and five runs batted in since the calendar flipped:

AVG OPS

April .256 0 HR, 7 RBI .812

May .169 1 HR, 11 RBI .439

June .208 0 HR, 0 RBI .505

July .350 1 HR, 5 RBI .935

PONCHO POWER

Mussels' catcher Poncho Ruiz has been the team's best hitter at home this season. In 32 games at Hammond Stadium, Ruiz leads the Mussels with a .298 average, 21 RBI, nine doubles and 11 total XBH. His .402 OBP ranks second behind fellow catcher Wilfri Castro (.439) who has played in just 11 home games. Ruiz has walked 20 times and struck out just 18 times at home.

CLAYTON CLIMBING

Mussels' catcher Matthew Clayton delivered a pair of home runs in last Sunday's 14-2 victory over St. Lucie, connecting on his first two affiliated home runs.

AVG SLG OPS

First 20 Games .250 0 HR, 6 RBI .292 .723

Last 12 Games .316 2 HR, 10 RBI .579 .974

SECOND HALF SLUGGERS

The Mussels' bats have been extremely productive over the last month, going 21-12 over the last 33 games. Since the second half started, the Mussels are 11-5 and have posted an .744 team OPS (League AVG: ~.680):

AVG OPS

Ryan McCarthy .286 5 2B, 6 BB .876

Walker Jenkins .292 2 HR, 12 RBI .852

Matt Clayton .296 2 HR, 8 RBI .999

Byron Chourio .311 5 RBI, 5 BB .770

PITCHERS PROMOTED TO THE SHOW!

Three former Fort Myers pitchers have made their Major League Debuts this season, including two members of the 2021 Mighty Mussels:

LHP Cam Booser - April 19, 2024 - Red Sox

LHP Cade Povich - June 6, 2024 - Orioles

RHP David Festa - June 27, 2024 - Twins

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2024

Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, July 11 vs Daytona - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.