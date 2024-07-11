Six-Run Sixth Sinks Marauders in 7-3 Loss on Thursday Night

BRADENTON, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads used a six-run sixth inning to defeat the Bradenton Marauders 7-3 on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Colby Shade hit a leadoff home run against Mike Burrows to open up the ballgame. The Pittsburgh Pirates No. 9 prospect allowed just one hit the rest of the way and finished with five strikeouts in four innings in his fourth rehab start with Bradenton.

Bradenton took a lead in the fifth against Eliazar Dishmey (2-2). Juan Jerez hit a one-out single to bring up Justin Miknis who blasted a two-run home run to right field to push the Bradenton ahead 2-1. Jerez paced the offense with three hits in four at-bats.

Jupiter then sent 11 batters to the plate against Hung-Leng Chang (4-6) as a part of a six-run sixth inning. The first three batters reached safely before Ryan Ignoffo popped up for the first out. The next four batters plated the six runs beginning with an RBI single from Davis Bradshaw to tie the game at two. Kemp Alderman plated two with a double, John Cruz hit a sacrifice fly to score one more before Jordan McCants hit a home run to cap off the frame.

With Bradenton trailing 7-2, Solomon Maguire doubled and then scored on a Jeral Toledo single in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-3. With that hit, Maguire extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Inmer Lobo retired all 10 batters he faced in his outing while striking out six. Lobo has allowed just one earned run over his last 12.2 innings.

The Marauders and Hammerheads continue a six-game series at LECOM Park on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

