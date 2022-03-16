Midwest League Name to Return in 2022

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are once again a member of the Midwest League, as announced by MiLB on Wednesday afternoon. Minor League Baseball welcomed the return of the historical names for the 11 player development leagues, with the High-A Central being renamed to the Midwest League.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with," said Peter Woodfork, MLB's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, "We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball."

Cedar Rapids had been a member of the Midwest League from the 1962 season through 2019.

Opening Day 2022 is set for April 8 at 6:35 p.m. as the Kernels open their season against the Beloit Sky Carp. Single game tickets are now on sale, available at milb.com/cedar-rapids/tickets or by calling the ticket office at (319) 896-7560.

