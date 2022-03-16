Single-Game Ticket Sales Begin for Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, OHIO - Single-game tickets for Dayton Dragons 2022 home games are now available after the Dragons Box Office opened individual game sales at 10:00 a.m. today. The Dragons 22nd Opening Night game is set for Friday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2022 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

On-line at daytondragons.com

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

The box office will be open throughout the season from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the box office will open at 12:00 noon and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons box office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287 (a shipping charge is added for tickets that are mailed).

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. (Exceptions: Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 23 are 1:05 p.m. starts; Monday, July 4 is a 7:05 p.m. start). Gates open one hour prior to game time.

Six Fireworks Shows on Dragons 2022 Entertainment Schedule

The Dragons will conduct six Fireworks shows during the 2022 season, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Fireworks dates will be announced soon.

ZOOperstars, BirdZerk!, Team Zoom to Visit Day Air Ballpark

Special entertainment in 2022 at Day Air Ballpark includes the ZooperStars, BirdZerk!, and two appearances by Team Zoom Canine Entertainment.

Click the links below to go to the entertainment act's website

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell. BirdZerk! will visit Day Air Ballpark on June 4.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr. The ZOOperstars will perform on June 5.

The Team Zoom Canine Entertainment group is also a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark. These unbelievably athletic dogs will perform death-defying leaps and unique tricks at incredible speeds. They will perform two times this season at Day Air Ballpark, entertaining Dragons fans on April 23 and June 25.

2022 Schedule of National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

Saturday, April 23, 1:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Saturday, June 4, 7:05 pm: BirdZerk!

Sunday, June 5, 7:05 pm: ZOOperstars

Saturday, June 25, 7:05 pm: Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Dragons Lair at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, all beef hot dogs, smoked pulled chicken, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and Dragons t-shirt.

Wendy's Friends and Family Days/Nights

Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark and provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

Dates are Saturday, April 9; Saturday, April 23; Sunday, May 22; Sunday, June 5; Thursday, June 23; Friday, June 24; Saturday, July 9; Saturday, August 6; Thursday, August 11; Friday, September 2.

Group ticket opportunities are also available through the Dragons, including luxury suites, seating in the Dragons Lair, party decks, on the third base side, and on the Lawn at Day Air Ballpark. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts Overnighters are back at Day Air Ballpark in 2022, set for Friday, June 10 and Friday, July 8. Local scouts spend the night at the ballpark and watch a movie on the video board.

Hometown Heroes Program

Five times during the 2022 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 22, May 17, June 12, July 4) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with American Celebration Night on August 13.

Community All-Stars

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five. These honorees will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates are May 22, June 2, July 22, August 10, and September 1.

CareSource's Veteran Salute Program

CareSource's Veteran Salute program highlights five veteran's stories during the course of each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. This program is an extension of CareSource's commitment to serve veterans and their families through innovative programs and partnerships to support their health and well-being. Dates are May 8, June 5, June 26, July 24, and August 14.

Other Major Events Date/s

Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts Overnighters June 10, July 8

Marvel "Defenders of the Diamond" Captain America Night July 9

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates July 16

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing August 20

Donatos Pizza Family Movie Nights July 29-30

