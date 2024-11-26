Midfielder Abdoulaye Diop Signs Multi-Year Extension with Detroit City FC

November 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that midfielder Abdoulaye Diop has agreed to a contract extension with the club. Diop's new deal includes two years guaranteed with an option for a third year in 2027. Since rejoining the club prior to the 2022 USL Championship season, Diop has been a crucial part of the midfield but also played a lot of minutes as part of the attack in 2024.

Diop originally joined DCFC in 2019 while the club was still in the amateur National Premier Soccer League. The Senegalese midfielder joined before his freshman season at Eastern Florida State College. Diop helped lead Detroit to the championship of the Great Lakes Division of the NPSL.

After two seasons with Atlanta United 2, during which he played 26 games, Diop returned to Le Rouge before the club's entry into the USL Championship. Since rejoining, he has appeared in 83 matches for the club over three seasons of action.

2022 would see Diop appear in 26 matches for Le Rouge, where he would start in 21 of those matches and play a total of 1,885 minutes. 2023 would be a similar season for Diop as he would again appear in 26 matches, but this time started in 22. Diop would find the back of the net for the first time since rejoining on May 6th, 2023, with the only goal for DCFC in a 1-1 draw against FC Tulsa. Diop followed that up in the next match with his only other goal of the season, DCFC's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Diop played a career-high 30 games for Detroit City in the 2024 season. He started in all but one of those matches this season and compiled 2,447 minutes for Le Rouge. Diop scored two goals on the season, one in the home opener against Loudoun United and a converted penalty on the road against Orange County.

So far in his Le Rouge career, Diop has appeared in 83 matches. He has scored four goals, accumulated two assists, and played 6,258 minutes for the club.

