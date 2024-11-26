Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2024 Year-End Roster Moves

November 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC today announced its year-end roster moves ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Twelve players have been retained to form the core of the 2025 squad, including Second Team All-League defender Pape Mar Boye, who led the team in clearances and duels in 2024. Additionally, the club exercised contract options for Emil Cuello, Gabi Torres, Ryan Flood, and JP Scearce. Contract options were declined for Alejandro Fuenmayor and Renzo Zambrano.

"I'm looking forward to working with this group of players we have returning for the 2025 season who have demonstrated their commitment, skill, and resilience, which will form the foundation of our success moving forward," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "Each one brings a unique quality to the team, and together, they embody the drive and passion that define Phoenix Rising. We're building on something special here, and I believe this core group will set the standard for the culture and competitiveness we want to establish this upcoming season."

Under Contract:

- Charlie Dennis

- Darius Johnson

- Dariusz Formella

- Edgardo Rito

- Giulio Doratiotto

- Jearl Margaritha

- Mohamed Traore

- Pape Mar Boye

Options Picked Up:

- Emil Cuello

- Gabi Torres

- JP Scearce

- Ryan Flood

Several players are out of contract, and loan agreements for others have expired, including Juan Carlos Azocar, Damien Barker John, Federico Varela, John Stenberg, Jose Hernandez, Laurence Wyke, Patrick Rakovsky, Remi Cabral, Rocco Rios Novo, and Tomas Angel.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to all the players who will not be returning for the 2025 season," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "Their dedication, hard work, and contributions have been instrumental in the success of our club. As we move forward into the new season, we wish them all the best in their future endeavors and will continue to make thoughtful decisions with an eye toward building a strong team for the future."

2025 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (as of Nov 19, 2024):

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (6): Edgardo Rito, Emil Cuello, Gabi Torres, Mohamed Traore, Pape Mar Boye, Ryan Flood

Midfielders (3): Charlie Dennis, Giulio Doratiotto, JP Scearce

Forwards (3): Darius Johnson, Dariusz Formella, Jearl Margaritha

