Learn from a Legend: New Mexico United to Host Daniel Bruce Winter Kids' Camp

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to welcome kids from across the Land of Enchantment to join United forward Daniel Bruce at the DB25 Winter Camp, happening at Kraemer Fields Dec 21-22. The camp - featuring United's all-time leader in appearances and assists - is open for kids, ages 6-12, and will feature a focus on developing skills, teamwork, and learning the game of soccer.

Early birds can earn a discount (while supplies last), now through December 7th, taking advantage of a discount of more than 25%! Full-price registration begins December 8th, and lasts through December 19th, or until this camp sells out!

In addition to a terrific camp experience with a New Mexico United legend, every camper will receive:

An exclusive DB25 Hoodie

A soccer ball

Tickets to the 2025 New Mexico United Home Opener

Additional Prizes

We expect this camp to sell out, so make sure to get your kids signed up today!

