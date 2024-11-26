Learn from a Legend: New Mexico United to Host Daniel Bruce Winter Kids' Camp
November 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to welcome kids from across the Land of Enchantment to join United forward Daniel Bruce at the DB25 Winter Camp, happening at Kraemer Fields Dec 21-22. The camp - featuring United's all-time leader in appearances and assists - is open for kids, ages 6-12, and will feature a focus on developing skills, teamwork, and learning the game of soccer.
Early birds can earn a discount (while supplies last), now through December 7th, taking advantage of a discount of more than 25%! Full-price registration begins December 8th, and lasts through December 19th, or until this camp sells out!
In addition to a terrific camp experience with a New Mexico United legend, every camper will receive:
An exclusive DB25 Hoodie
A soccer ball
Tickets to the 2025 New Mexico United Home Opener
Additional Prizes
We expect this camp to sell out, so make sure to get your kids signed up today!
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2024
- Learn from a Legend: New Mexico United to Host Daniel Bruce Winter Kids' Camp - New Mexico United
- Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2024 Year-End Roster Moves - Phoenix Rising FC
- Midfielder Abdoulaye Diop Signs Multi-Year Extension with Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
- Riverhounds Announce First 2025 Roster Moves - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- Learn from a Legend: New Mexico United to Host Daniel Bruce Winter Kids' Camp
- New Mexico United Kicks off Player Returns with 2-Years for Daniel Bruce
- New Mexico United's Eric Quill Appointed Head Coach of FC Dallas
- New Mexico United Wins First-Ever Home Playoff Match, Tops Phoenix Rising, 2-1
- A Letter from Pete to La Familia