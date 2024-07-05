Middle Blocker Janice Leao Joins Columbus Fury

July 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury adds another impact player through free agency with the signing of Janice Leao out of the University of Miami and Criollas de Caguas of the Puerto Rican League. Leao, a middle blocker, played five seasons for the Hurricanes where she finished her career with an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selection, she was a three-time All-ACC selection and a two-time AVCA East Coast All-Region selection.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Columbus Fury family," said Leao. "It has always been a dream of mine to play professional volleyball and I am grateful that we now have the opportunity to play in the U.S. I can't wait to begin this journey!"

While with the Hurricanes, Leao finished her career top-three in program history for total blocks (497) and holds the single-season record for attack percentage, hitting .473 in 2020. After finishing her collegiate career in 2023, Leao made her way to Puerto Rico where she was named the best blocker of the 2024 season as a rookie, averaging 1.18 blocks per set.

"Janice is a dynamic player who has yet to reach her ceiling," said Coach Pérez. "She comes highly recommended by her former coaches, she is a hard worker and a big-time blocker. We are happy to have her and look forward to helping her develop. She will give us a big presence at the net and we are expecting great things from her in the upcoming season."

Stay up to date with all player signings during free agency on the Fury website. For those interested in 2025 season tickets, visit the Fury ticketing page, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call the ticketing office at (614) 380-FURY(3879).

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 5, 2024

Middle Blocker Janice Leao Joins Columbus Fury - Columbus Fury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.