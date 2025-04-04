Fury Return Home to Face Ignite for Teacher Appreciation Night

April 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Columbus Fury) Columbus Fury celebrate a point(Columbus Fury)

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The Columbus Fury (5-15) return home to Nationwide Arena on Saturday, April 5th to take on the Indy Ignite (12-8). The Fury will be celebrating Teacher Appreciation Night during their 7 p.m match. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube.

The Fury were swept by the Atlanta Vibe (14-8) (18-25, 17-25, 16-25) on the road Sunday afternoon. Columbus played three matches in seven days last week. After a week of practice and recovery, The Fury are excited to turn things around on their home court.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Ignite enter the match against Columbus after a five-set comeback win over the Orlando Valkyries (12-8) on Sunday, March 30th. Indy are on a four match winning streak that dates back to their four set victory over the Grand Rapids Rise (8-12) on March 15. The Ignite have the highest kill percentage in the league at 38.8% and are second in overall attacking efficiency at .246. Indy also sits at the top of the leaderboard in kills per set (14.05) and assists per set (13.37). Indy has three of the top 10 attackers in the league in kill percentage with Lydia Martin in first (50.4%), Azhani Tealer in fourth (44.5%) and Caroline Crawford in eighth (40.6%). Sydney Hilley leads the league in assists with 965 total this season, averaging 11.91 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Indy for the fourth and final time of the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at Fishers Event Center on March 20, the Fury fell to the Ignite in five sets. Columbus will seek their first victory against Indy this season.

