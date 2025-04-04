Supernovas Welcome Valkyries for Saturday Night Pink Out

April 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas in action

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas in action(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The first-place Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will host the Orlando Valkyries in a potential postseason preview for the franchise's inaugural Pink Out match this Saturday, April 5. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. The match will be broadcast statewide on Nebraska Public Media, streamed live on VBTV, and aired on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Saturday's match sponsor is Nebraska Spine Hospital.

The Supernovas keep chugging along as the top team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, winning six of their last seven matches including an undefeated doubleheader last weekend at home against the Vegas Thrill (3-0) and Grand Rapids Rise (3-1). Omaha's straight-set win over Vegas marked its league-leading eighth sweep of the season as the team hit .352 for its second-highest hitting percentage in franchise history. Libero Camila Gómez set a new franchise record for most digs in a four-set match against the Rise with 24 while setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson recorded her second 40-assist, 20-dig match of the year with 41 assists and 20 digs. She became one of only two players in the PVF to post that stat line in multiple matches this season.

The Valkyries are the most improved team in the league compared to 2024 and ripped off a league record nine-game winning streak from February 2 to March 9. Orlando has struggled since that run came to an end in a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Mojo on March 13, losing three of its last four matches entering Saturday's contest. There's also been some major roster changes for the Valkyries who waived star outside hitter and 2025 PVF All-Star Adora Anae as well as putting starting libero Georgia Murphy and setter Hannah Pukis on the season-ending injured reserve list. Orlando then signed former Minnesota setter Melani Shaffmaster, outside hitter Kira Thomsen (Montana State) and two rookie liberos in Emmy Klika (Pittsburgh) and Eli McKissock (Florida)

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (14-5) vs. Orlando Valkyries (12-8) | Saturday, April 5 | 6 p.m. CDT | Kiewit Court at CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: Nebraska Public Media | Broadcast Crew: Larry Punteney (PxP), Lindsay Peterson (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Orlando leads 2-1 | Fourth of four meetings, two of two at CHI Health Center

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 5-2 (March 15, 2025, last matchup, 3-1 Omaha).

...

Valentín-Anderson Earns PVF Player of the Week Honors

Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson was named PVF Player of the Week on 4/2 after totaling 80 assists and 26 digs in Omaha's two wins last weekend to solidify their spot atop the PVF standings.

On 3/28, the Puerto Rico Olympian dished out 39 assists (13.0 A/S) and six digs in a sweep of Vegas as the Omaha offense hit a season-high .352, which is also the second-highest mark in franchise history.

Valentín-Anderson put on a two-way clinic on 3/30 versus Grand Rapids, finishing with 41 assists and 20 digs.

That marked her second 40-assist, 20-dig match of the season making her one of two players in the PVF this season to reach that statline multiple times.

It's the second time in her Supernovas career Valentín-Anderson has been named player of the week after winning the award late in the 2024 season. Overall, Omaha players have claimed PVF Player of the Week recognition six times.

Nuneviller Makes History

Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller eclipsed the 500-kill mark in her Supernovas career on 3/13 at Indy and now sits with a total of 568 kills in her two seasons with Omaha. With 18 digs on 3/15 versus the Valkyries, she became the first player in PVF history to achieve 500 kills and 500 digs. Valentín-Anderson also reached a milestone against Indy, recording her 1,000th career assist with the franchise. Her Omaha career total stands at 1,110. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord became the third player in PVF history to reach 100 career blocks with four stuffs against Indy on 3/22. Her league career total stands at 104 blocks in 139 sets, which is a 0.75 blocks per set mark.

Caffey Chaos

Middle blocker Kayla Caffey has stepped up for her best stretch of matches this season.

In matches with at least 10 swings, Caffey is the first player in PVF history to hit over .400 in six-straight matches which started on March 5 in the sweep at Columbus.

During that span the Chicago native has compiled 61 points (2.77 P/S), 40 kills (1.82 K/S), 15 blocks, six aces and a .420 overall hitting percentage.

Those numbers have catapulted her up the league leaderboards as she's now tied for sixth in total aces (13), 10th in kill percentage (.402) and just outside the top ten in blocks (34).

Viva Las Vegas!

The 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship will take place in Las Vegas at Lee's Family Forum, home of the Vegas Thrill. The semifinals are scheduled for May 9 at 7 p.m. CDT and 9:30 p.m. CDT, with the championship match set for Mother's Day, May 11 at 3 p.m. CDT.

Milestones to Watch

K. Caffey: 6 kills from 100 on the season.

K. Hord: Needs 15 blocks to become Omaha's all-time blocks leader.

B. Nuneviller: 17 points from 300 on the season. 32 kills away from 600 with the Supernovas.

N. Valentín-Anderson: 37 digs from 400 in her Supernovas career.

C. Gómez: 38 digs away from reaching 300 on the season.

Hording the Net

Hord has been the premier blocker in the PVF so far in the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the league in both total blocks (62) and blocks per set with a 0.93 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Atlanta Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fifth in hitting percentage with a .333 clip through 198 attacks with 80 kills and only 14 errors, which is second-fewest among middle blockers.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas have been one of the best defensive teams in the league as they currently sit fourth in the PVF in digs per set (16.47) and eighth in total digs (1,120). However, Omaha has played the fewest number of sets in the league with 68 which is due to its league-leading eight sweeps.

Libero Camila Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 272 digs (3rd in PVF) and 4.0 per set (2nd). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That total is tied for the second-most digs recorded in a single match in PVF history.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is second on the team behind her teammate with 241 digs (sixth in PVF) while her 3.54 per set is fourth in the league.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas lead the league in opponent efficiency with a .204. They've held opponents to a hitting percentage below .200 in nine of the 19 matches this season, which includes a season-low .167 clip for the Orlando Valkyries, who have the top offense in the league. The Supernovas are also one of the best blocking teams in the PVF with a 2.56 blocks per set mark, which is second in the league. Omaha has recorded double-digit blocks in nine of the 19 contests this season.

A'Nune'ther Level

After averaging over 12 kills and digs per match last season, Nuneviller has raised her game for the 2025 season.

Nuneviller enters Sunday third in the PVF in kills per set (3.92), fourth in kills (262), and fourth in total points (283).

The Chandler, Arizona native is one of only five players in the league this season to record 20+ kills and 15+ digs in a match. That was on opening night when she poured in 22 kills and 17 digs while hitting .340.

The Oregon product has been averaging 13.8 kills and 12.7 digs per match through 19 contests this season.

Nuneviller hit a Supernovas career high .438 with 15 kills on 3/28 against Vegas before adding her 11th double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs in the four-set win over Grand Rapids on 3/30.

Offensive Blastoff

The Omaha Supernovas offense has rounded into form with a .246 team hitting percentage - tied for second in the PVF. Omaha has posted hitting percentages of .250 or above in 11 of the 19 matches this season. The Supernovas offense reached that mark only nine times across the entire 2024 season. The Supernovas breached the .300 clip mark for the eighth time in franchise history last Friday night against Vegas with a .352 hitting percentage. That's the second highest mark in franchise history.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.