Three-Time All-American Setter Mac Podraza Signs with Supernovas

July 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, announced the signing of former Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza.

The 6-foot-2 distributor from Sunbury, Ohio spent her first professional season with the Grand Rapids Rise in the inaugural season of the PVF, making her pro debut against the Supernovas on Feb. 12, 2024. Podraza split time with other Rise setter Ashley Evans, playing in 19 matches with one start. The Ohio native recorded 161 assists, 49 digs, 11 blocks and seven kills in the 33 overall sets played.

Podraza made her name known in the Big Ten as one of the top setters in the conference as well as the country, becoming a three-time AVCA All-American in her five collegiate seasons, which included a swan song at Penn State for the 2023 college campaign. Podraza played four seasons for Ohio State (2019-2022), earning all three of her All-American accolades. She was an honorable mention in 2020, part of the third team in 2021 and was named to the second team in 2022 which corresponded with her winning the Big Ten Setter of the year.

Podraza was also a four-time Big Ten First Team Selection from 2020 through 2023. In her five-year career, Podraza racked up 5,237 assists (37.4 per match average), 1,035 digs, 325 kills, 314 blocks and 57 aces in 140 career college matches.

Podraza comes from a family with strong volleyball ties as her mother, Christine, is a Hall of Famer at Minnesota for her volleyball career. Christine also served as the team services director for the Columbus Fury in 2024.

Podraza is another impressive name to add to a growing list of standout players for the Supernovas as they attempt to build up another star-studded roster after winning the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. Podraza is the second setter signed with the Supernovas, joining Olympian Natalia Valentín-Anderson who was with the Supernovas in 2024.

To keep up to date who the Supernovas have signed in the PVF Free Agency period, check out the Supernovas Free Agency Live Tracker.

To celebrate the first-ever PVF Championship, fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

For more information on becoming a 2025 season ticket member, visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.