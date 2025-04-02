Supernovas to Host Creighton-Omaha Spring Match in "Volleyball After Dark" Doubleheader on April 25

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are excited to announce they will host the Creighton and Omaha volleyball programs for a spring match at the CHI Health Center on Friday, April 25, at 5 p.m. CDT. The matchup will serve as a lead-in to the Supernovas' scheduled match against the Columbus Fury at 8 p.m. CDT as part of "Volleyball After Dark."

"It's awesome for our sport to have the merging of college and pro competing on the same stage," Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn said. "We are extremely excited to be showcasing the elite college athletes in Omaha in front of our home environment and can't wait for a phenomenal day of volleyball."

Creighton enters the event following one of the most successful seasons in program history, reaching its second-ever NCAA regional final and pushing eventual national champion Penn State to five sets. The Supernovas' roster features former Bluejays Kendra Wait and Allison Whitten, both of whom joined the team following standout careers at Creighton.

Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth shared, "We're excited to partner with the Omaha Supernovas as we take on Omaha on April 25th at CHI. Volleyball has never been more popular throughout the state of Nebraska, and we look forward to being part of a night showcasing the great volleyball and fan support in our community."

Omaha has risen to new heights under head coach Matt Buttermore, who has led the program since 2019. The Mavericks broke through for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history during the 2023 season after winning the Summit League Championship. The event also carries a personal connection, as Laura (Pilakowski) Buttermore, Omaha's strength and conditioning coach, serves in the same role for the Supernovas.

"We are thrilled to compete against Creighton in a true celebration of our city's love for volleyball," Buttermore said. "We thank the Omaha Supernovas and CHI Health Center Omaha for their efforts in making this event possible for our student-athletes and program as we prepare for the fall 2025 season."

Tickets grant admission to both the Creighton-Omaha match and the Supernovas match. However, re-entry will not be permitted between events.

Additional event details will be announced at a later date.

