San Diego Mojo Sign Rainelle Jones for 2025 PVF Season

July 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed middle block Rainelle Jones for the 2025 season, the team announced on Friday. Jones played last season with the Columbus Fury.

"The San Diego Mojo did really well last season, I can say so myself after playing against them each game, and I'm excited to see how much the team and the league are going to grow and the coaches help me improve on my game," Jones said. "It's fun to know that I'm able to continue to compete at a high level and hopefully grow some more technically - get some more blocks, more attacks, and maybe some more aces as a middle."

Jones appeared in all 24 games for Columbus in the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, starting 17 matches and playing in 69 sets. She registered 85 kills, 35 blocks, 28 digs and nine service aces for the Fury.

"I truly believe Rainelle is one of the most dynamic and energetic players in the league and I am thrilled to welcome her as the newest addition to San Diego Mojo," said San Diego head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "Her electrifying presence on and off the court is sure to capture the hearts of San Diegans and undoubtedly make an immediate impact in our organization."

The Oxon Hill, Md. native scored at least eight points in eight matches and had three or more blocks in seven matches. Jones collected a season-high 19 points in a victory at Orlando on March 3, registering 12 kills, five blocks and two aces while recording a .462 kill percentage in the match. On the year, she ranked second among Fury players in blocks, was third in spike percentage (.390) and seventh in sets played.

"When I heard about the updated player compensation, it let us know that the league was going to keep going and keep growing and I knew that I was going to have to hop on it immediately," Jones added. "Knowing that we will have more players coming in, more drafts coming up and more teams joining the league, it was clear that I was going to join in and continue to take part in the growth and progress of the league - to keep making my mark and to become who I want to be as a player and person. It was a no-brainer to me, and it's awesome to know that we can be here and playing in the United States, and not only that but helping young volleyball players visualize themselves where we are."

Prior to playing for Columbus, Jones spent the 2022-23 season with Pinerolo of the Italian Serie A1 league. Collegiately, she was a five-year starter at Maryland (2018-22), appearing in 146 matches and 538 sets, concluding her career as the Terps' all-time leader in total blocks (718) and block assists (654). In 2022, Jones was a Volleyball Magazine All-American Honorable Mention selection, tabbed second-team All-Big Ten and twice earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. She led the NCAA in blocks per set in 2021 (1.73) and 2022 (1.59).

Jones is the fourth Mojo signee for the 2025, joining middle blocker Ronika Stone, outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and libero Shara Venegas.

Player Details

Name: Rainelle Jones

Pronunciation: ray-NELL

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-4

Date of Birth: March 12, 2000

Hometown: Oxon Hill, Md.

Country: USA

