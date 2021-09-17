Middendorf, Offense Guide Boomers to Series Lead

FLORENCE, KY - Schaumburg's Ryan Middendorf struck out seven batters in a complete game effort, and the Boomers used 16 hits to score at least one run in five different innings in a 12-2 rout of the Florence Y'alls Friday night in Game Three of the Frontier League Divisional Series.

With the win, Schaumburg now owns a 2-1 series lead with a chance tomorrow to advance to the Frontier League Championship. The loss for Florence sets up a win-or-go-home situation for the Y'alls.

The Boomers wasted no time getting out to an early lead, and it was quickly 6-0 after three innings. In the second frame, Luke Becker stroked a two-run single and Nick Oddo followed with a two-run home run. In the third, Angelo Gumbs cracked a no-doubt two-run home run. Three more runs scored in the fifth inning when Matt Bottcher drove in two runs with a double, and a throwing error allowed Bottcher to score on his hit to take a 9-0 lead. Quincy Nieporte homered in the sixth, and two more runs scored in the seventh with Oddo picking up another RBI-hit.

The offense has been an issue for the Y'alls all series. Tonight, the Y'alls managed just two runs on four hits after combining for five runs and 12 hits in the first two games in Schaumburg. Jordan Brower hit a home run in the fifth, and Andres Rios drove in a run with a single in the ninth for a silver lining on the ten-run loss.

In Florence's defense, the Y'alls have run into some great pitching from the Boomers, and Friday night was no exception. Middendorf carried a no-hitter into the fifth, which was broken up on Brower's two-out dinger. None of the Boomers three starting pitchers have allowed more than two earned runs in a start this series.

Florence starter, Edgar Martinez, on the other hand was pulled after three innings and six runs allowed. Frank Valentino allowed six runs (four earned) in five innings of long-relief. Sean Hughes struck out two in the ninth.

Nieporte had three hits for Schaumburg, as did Gumbs and Clint Hardy. Bottcher was on base four times, and Oddo had three runs batted in. Only one Boomer did not record a hit. Andres Rios notched his fourth hit of the series for the Y'alls, and Brower had two knocks tonight and has driven in three runs this week.

The Y'alls need a win at Y'alls Ballpark in Game Four tomorrow, Saturday, September 18, to extend their season. First pitch is at 7:03p ET. Game Five will be Sunday at 5:03p ET if necessary.

