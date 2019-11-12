Michael Chavis Headlines 2020 Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner

November 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Boston Red Sox infielder and former Sea Dog Michael Chavis will be the featured guest at the 2020 Portland Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner and Silent Auction, which benefits the Maine Children's Cancer Program. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 15th at 5:30 PM at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks located in South Portland. Additional guests will be announced.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13th. Individual tickets for the event are $80.00. Reserved tables of ten are available for $750.00. Tickets can be purchased through the Sea Dogs ticket office by calling 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. The event is expected to sell out.

Doors open at 5:30 PM with the Silent Auction running from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 PM and the program will begin at 7:00 PM. The program will consist of conversations with each guest hosted by Sea Dogs' radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis.

Chavis made his Double-A debut with the Sea Dogs in 2017, hitting .250 (62-for-248) with 14 homers and 39 RBI in 67 games. He was named the 2017 Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year after hitting .282 with 313 HR and 94 RBI between High-A Salem and Portland. Chavis made his Major League debut in 2019 and hit .254 (88-for-347) with 18 HR and 58 RBI in 95 games for the Red Sox. His 18 HR and 58 RBI are both the most by a Red Sox in their debut season since Ellis Burks had 20 HR and 59 RBI in 133 games in 1987. Boston drafted Chavis with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 June Draft out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia.

All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will benefit the official charity of the Portland Sea Dogs'; the Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program. The Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program was established in 1995 to raise money for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. For every strikeout that a Sea Dogs' pitcher throws money is raised through generous pledges of businesses and individuals. In the 25-year history of the program, nearly five million dollars has been raised.

Previous guests for this event have included Jackie Bradley Jr., Johnny Damon, Keith Foulke, Pedro Martinez, Trot Nixon, and Jason Varitek.

The Sea Dogs open the 2020 season on the road in Hartford, CT on Thursday, April 9th. The home opener is set for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.