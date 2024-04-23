Micah Ottenbreit Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

April 23, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Threshers' right-hander Micah Ottenbreit was named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week following the Threshers series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on April 22. Ottenbreit got the ball on Wednesday, April 17 and did not allow a run or a hit in 5.0 innings of work, amassing six strikeouts in a game the Threshers won 10-1. He led the staff on a bid for a no-hitter that lasted until the bottom of the seventh inning, the longest a single pitcher or the Threshers pitching staff has gone without allowing a hit this season.

Ottenbreit is in the midst of his second season with the Threshers, beginning the 2022 season with two starts as a Thresher. He has been outstanding in his return to Clearwater, allowing one run through his first two starts and striking out 11 through his first 8.2 innings pitched. The Threshers are 2-0 in the first two games in which Ottenbreit got the start and have gotten off to a 10-5 start through the first three weeks of the 2024 season. They return home to BayCare Ballpark for their final series in April to host six games against the Bradenton Marauders. For tickets visit threshersbaseball.com/tickets

