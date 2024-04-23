Bullpen Fires Six Shutout Innings, Marauders Fall 2-1 in Series Opener

CLEARWATER, FL - Pitching ruled the day on Tuesday night as the Bradenton Marauders and Clearwater Threshers combined for just five hits as the Marauders dropped the series opener 2-1 at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater plated their only runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Carlos Jimenez (0-1) walked the bases loaded, Ricardo Rosario singled back up the middle to score Pierce Bennett and Trent Farquhar.

Luke Russo (2-0) allowed just one hit in the first five innings, a single to Omar Alfonzo in the third. Bradenton finally broke through in the sixth against Major League rehabber Luis Ortiz. After Alfonzo walked and advanced to second and third base on a pair of balks. Esmerlyn Valdez scored him on a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Bradenton had one last chance in the ninth against Saul Teran (SV,3). Teran retired the first two batters before Garret Forrester walked and Jack Herman singled to bring up Jauri Custodio. After a seven-pitch battle, Teran struck him out to end the contest.

Out of the bullpen, Hunter Furtado, Elijah Birdsong, and Landon Tomkins each tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will send RHP Hung-Leng Chang (0-0, 1.17) to the mound, while the Threshers will turn to RHP Micah Ottenbreit (1-0, 1.04).

