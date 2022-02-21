Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Returns to Sahlen Field, May 15

Because nobody circles the bases like the Buffalo Bills!!!

The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, benefiting his IMagINe for Youth Foundation presented by West Herr Automotive Group with support from Equitable Advisors, will return to Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, on Sunday, May 15 (1pm). >>>Tickets are on sale now

After guiding his team to victory in the inaugural event nearly three years ago, 2017 Pro Bowler and 2021 Second Team All-Pro Micah Hyde and the defense finally have a chance to defend their supremacy on the diamond! Be a part of the fun and the rivalry as both dugouts will be filled with Micah's Bills teammates, coaches and other Buffalo legends as they battle it out on the diamond for charity!

The afternoon will also include a special pre-game Home Run Derby starting at 12 p.m. Ballpark gates will open at 11 a.m.

Micah Hyde shares,

"Growing up, I was fortunate to be heavily involved in sports. Though I was given the opportunity to do so, I witnessed the obstacles my family had to face in order to provide opportunities, not only for myself, but my siblings as well. With all of these activities came costs that were not easy for my mother to attain. I can remember being responsible for insurance and participation fees, travel costs along with purchasing the equipment needed. If it were not for my mom doing all that she could do, along with a support system that we were able to fall back on, I would not be where I am today. I know there are many kids that face similar circumstances, but unfortunately, they do not have a support system to depend on. That's why the IMagINe for Youth Foundation is here to give children the support they need in order to participate.

Looking back, being involved in athletics was more than Xs and Os. I learned to take the good with the bad, the bad with the good, and playing with countless personalities taught me how to coexist and be a team player. These are fundamentals that stuck with me. I believe sports is a gateway to learning how to be successful in the real world. I strongly believe that every child deserves the same opportunity to learn and experience those successes.

I have always wanted to give back. Now is the time to do so. Please join me in making a difference. I'M IN. Are you?"

Ticket Information -On Sale Now

Tickets for the softball game are just $10 or $23 - Micah Hyde's jersey number. *A very limited number of tickets are available for $85 for the best seats in the house that *include a Micah Hyde autographed Buffalo Bills mini-helmet. All tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com or in person at Sahlen's Field Box Office.

If you are interested in group ticket, suites or sponsorship donation opportunities, please contact Carley Sanfilippo at Team Lammi Sports Management at (414) 507-6197 or [email protected].

For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.

