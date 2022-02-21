Tides Organization Continue Youth Field Renovation Project

February 21, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced the return of The Youth Field Makeover Project, a contest in which a local youth field will be renovated by Tides groundskeepers and front office staff. This field makeover will include an upgrade to the playing surface, an improvement to existing dugouts, based on need. The recipient of the makeover will be determined by a fan vote on the Tides website in March.

"Year in and year out, this is a special project that allows our staff to give back to very deserving members of the Hampton Roads community" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "Each time we help renovate a field, we're just thrilled to be making a difference."

Those interested in having the Tides make over their facility should submit a picture of their field to Heather McKeating at HMcKeating@norfolktides.com. Along with the photo, fans are asked to include a brief synopsis of why their league's field should receive this enhancement. The deadline to submit this information is March 11, with online voting set to take place on the Tides website after March 14.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 15 local fields: Eason's Crossroads (Gates, NC), Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry), Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News), Plaza Little League (Virginia Beach), Thalia/Malibu Baseball (Virginia Beach), Churchland Little League (Portsmouth) and Albemarle (North Carolina).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "Harbor Park" section.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.