Mets Win Laugher 10-1 Over Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets romped their way to a 10-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals late on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

All nine Mets in the order reached base. Seven collected a hit. The Mets pounded out 13 hits and walked 11 times.

The scoring started in the first inning when Vincent Perozo ripped a three-run triple down the right field line off Brycen Mautz for a 3-0 lead.

Lightning and rain delayed the game for one hour and 42 minutes after the first inning. When play resumed in the top of the second inning the Mets quickly loaded the bases against new pitcher Jose Davila and Junior Tilien laced another three-run triple to make it 6-0. Jacob Reimer followed with a RBI single for a 7-0 lead.

The Mets made it 9-0 in the fifth inning when Jett Williams worked a bases loaded walk and Blaine McIntosh scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Mets scored their final run in the ninth inning on a RBI infield hit by Williams.

The Cardinals scored their only run in the bottom of the ninth when Brendan Hernandez beat out a potential game-ending double play ball and was credited with a RBI fielder's choice.

Layonel Ovalles made the start for the Mets and pitched a scoreless first inning. The lengthy delay prevented him from returning. It was his second consecutive rain-shortened start.

MLB rehabber Stephen Ridings pitched a perfect second inning with two strikeouts.

Saul Garcia pitched the next four innings and was credited with the win. He allowed just one hit and struck out six.

Joe Joe Rodriguez tossed the final three innings to pick up his first save.

Wilfredo Lara, Williams, Tilien and Perozo has two hits apiece.

Reimer went 1 for 3 with a single and three walks.

Fernando Villalobos walked three times as well.

The Mets have won both games of the series so far and have won three in a row overall against the Cardinals. Palm Beach's division lead over Jupiter was trimmed to 2.0 games with seven to play in the first half.

The Mets (21-37) and Cardinals (34-25) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

