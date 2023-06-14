Marauders Post Double Digit Run Total in Wednesday Afternoon Win

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (31-28) and the Mighty Mussels (31-28) met for the second game of a six-game series at LECOM Park on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon on the Suncoast. The Marauders would hang a massive 18 run total on the board and take the contest by a final score of 18-9.

The bottom of the first inning saw the Marauders pick up an early lead when Termarr Johnson hit a towering home run to right field to give Bradenton a 1-0 advantage after six outs.

Fort Myers rallied to take the lead with three runs in the top of the third, but this would be the last time their offense gave them a lead or threatened to tie the game.

Bradenton counterpunched in the home third when they hung a five spot on the Mussels to reclaim the lead, carrying a 6-3 advantage into the fourth inning.

Marauders starter JP Massey finished his afternoon after tossing five innings while averaging a punchout per frame on the way to earning his third win of the 2023 campaign.

The Mussels would score a run in each of the top halves of the fifth and sixth inning, but unfortunately for the visitors, the Marauders scored a combined eight runs across those frames to hold a 14-5 lead going into the final three innings of play.

The Young Bucs grabbed another run in the home seventh to push the lead to 15-5. Four runs in the top of the eighth inning saw the Mighty Mussels pull within six runs, but this was as close as they got down the stretch because Bradenton fired off three more runs in the bottom of the penultimate inning to make the score 18-9 heading into the final inning of play.

The Marauders combined bullpen effort of Julian Bosnic and Sergio Umana in the ninth inning secured the win for the good guys to level the series at a game a piece. Final score 18-9.

The talk of the MiLB world was focused on Termarr Johnson's 4-4 day at the plate with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI. The Pirates' #1 overall prospect set multiple career highs while playing another day of stout defense.

The Marauders and Mussels will meet on "Thirsty Thursday" at 6:30 p.m., with Wilber Dotel expected to get the starting nod for Bradenton.

