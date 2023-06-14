Bergolla Sets Career-High with Four Hits in Threshers Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - William Bergolla tied the Clearwater Threshers (41-17) season-high with four of the team's eleven hits in an 11-6 loss to the Tampa Tarpons (27-32) on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to bounce back in game three of the homestand on Thursday night.

Ricardo Rosario led off the third with a walk against Tarpons reliever Kris Bow. He advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly to centerfield off the bat of Cole Moore to open the scoring at 1-0.

Tampa tied it up at one on a double in the fourth and took the lead in a five-run fifth to make it 6-1. Rosario reached on a single to lead off the fifth and moved to third on a groundout and a flyout. With two outs in the inning, Ryan Leitch singled to left to plate Rosario and cut the deficit to 6-2.

Tarpons shortstop Jared Serna led off the sixth with a solo home run to bring the Tarpons' lead back to five at 7-2. The first two batters reached in the seventh for the Threshers, with a leadoff walk to Rosario and a Justin Crawford single off Tarpons reliever Geoff Gilbert. With two outs in the frame, Leitch hit a three-run home run to left field to cut the Tarpons lead down to 7-5.

Tampa added four more runs in the eighth to increase their advantage to six. Cole Moore tripled off Cole Ayers in the ninth and Bergolla drove him home with a single up the middle, but that was all for the Threshers in the final frame, finishing the game in an 11-6 loss.

Gabriel Cotto allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in 4.0 innings in a no-decision. Braeden Fausnaught allowed five runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Eiberson Castellano allowed one run, one hit, one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Danny Wilkinson struck out one but allowed four runs on two hits with four walks in 0.2 frames. Seth Nightingale allowed one walk in the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run or a hit.

Bergolla became the fourth batter to record for hits in a game...He has six in two games at BayCare Ballpark...Leitch has homered in back-to-back games...Crawford extended his hit streak to seven-straight games dating back to the end of May...Cotto tied Aldegheri and McFarlane for the second-most strikeouts in a start with eight...He struck out five-straight batters in the second and third... The Threshers continue their series against the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees, A) on Thursday, June 15th... First pitch is at 6:30 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

