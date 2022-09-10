Mets Sweep Doubleheader vs. Fort Myers

September 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets swept their doubleheader with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday at Hammond Stadium. The Mets won game 1, 5-2, then defeated the Mussels 3-1 in game 2.

In game 1, the Mets offense snapped an 18 inning scoreless streak in the series by scoring five runs in the third. Junior Tilien got the Mets on the board with a RBI single. Later in the inning Carlos Dominguez clubbed a two-run double off Mussels starter Jordan Carr to make it 3-0. Raul Beracierta followed with a two-run single for a 5-0 lead.

Mets starter Layonel Ovalles walked in two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-2 game. Paul Gervase came into a bases loaded jam and struck out Misael Urbina to end the Mussels rally.

Gervase (1-1) struck out two more batters in a scoreless fifth inning to get the win.

Felipe De La Cruz struck out the final six batters he faced over the sixth and seventh innings to earn his first save.

In game 2, the game was tied 1-1 in the final inning. Carlos Dominguez started the seventh inning rally with an infield single. D'Andre Smith slugged the next pitch from Juan Mendez for a double, setting up runners and second and third. Beracierta then knocked a sac fly to center field to put the Mets up 2-1.

Smith later advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a Mendez wild pitch to make it 3-1.

Jawilme Ramirez (1-0) recorded a double play and got a fly out to finish the Mussels off in the bottom of the seventh. He pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings to get his first win.

Beracierta hit a solo home run in the second inning, his 13th long ball of the season.

The Mussels tied the game with a two-out single by Tanner Schobel in the fifth inning. Schobel had two of the Mussels three hits.

Mets starter Jordan Geber tossed four scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out three.

Mets pitchers combined to walk 12 batters in 14 innings across the doubleheader but held the Mussels to 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position on the day.

The game 2 victory clinched a winning second half for the Mets.

The Mets (73-55, 33-30) and Mighty Mussels (68-57, 27-36) will conclude the 2022 regular season with a single nine-inning game on Sunday. First pitch at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.