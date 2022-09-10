Mother Nature Cooperates as Mussels Drop Doubleheader to Mets

September 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla - Mighty Mussels dropped both games of their doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets by scores of 5-2 and 3-1 Saturday at Hammond Stadium.

The 2022 season has featured 44 games affected by weather, including a pair of total wash outs this week against St. Lucie (73-55, 33-30). However, the teams played two games on time and uninterrupted Saturday.

With playoffs scheduled for next week, the Mussels (68-59, 27-36) auditioned a plethora of arms for the FSL West Championship Series. Jordan Carr (6-2) started Game 1 and pitched three innings, surrendering five runs on six hits while striking out just one Mets batter. Mike Paredes then entered the game and tossed two scoreless innings in a tune up while fanning two. Twins' eighth-round pick Zebby Matthews threw two hitless innings in his Low-A debut and struck out four.

In Game 2, Thomas Cleto struck out three over four innings, working around two hits and one run. AJ Labas pitched well in two scoreless innings, surrendering a single hit and fanning three. Juan Mendez (3-4) allowed two runs in his single inning of work and was charged with the loss.

In Game 1, Ben Ross, Rubel Cespedes, and Keoni Cavaco all singled in the 5-2 loss. Game 2 saw Tanner Schobel collect two base knocks and birthday boy Noah Cardebas notched one of his own in the 3-1 loss.

The Mighty Mussels look to close out the regular season Sunday with coverage beginning at 12:45 PM on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.