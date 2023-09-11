Mets Promote Shortstop Jett Williams to Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The New York Mets announced Monday that shortstop Jett Williams has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Williams is currently ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 3 prospect in the Mets' organization and the No. 78 overall prospect in baseball. He was selected by the Mets with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas.

The 19-year-old, in the midst of his first full professional season, hit .299 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 33 walks, 12 stolen bases, 18 RBIs, and a 1.018 OPS in 36 games with High-A Brooklyn before his promotion. He drew 69 walks over 79 games with Single-A St. Lucie earlier this season.

Williams has drawn 102 walks across the two levels, which is tied for the third-most walks in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Rumble Ponies' roster now includes three first-round picks from the 2022 draft (Kevin Parada #11, Williams #14, and Drew Gilbert #28). The Ponies' roster also features four of the Mets' top five-ranked prospects (#1 Luisangel Acuña, #2 Gilbert, #3 Williams, and #5 Parada). Binghamton's roster includes four of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects (#38 Acuña, #52 Gilbert, #78 Williams, and #89 Parada).

Binghamton's current roster features 10 of the Mets' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: #1 Acuña, #2 Gilbert, #3 Williams, #5 Parada, #10 Blade Tidwell, #12 Christian Scott, #16 Dom Hamel, #17 Tyler Stuart, #22 Jeremiah Jackson, and #27 Matt Rudick.

The Rumble Ponies clinched a playoff berth on Sunday and will open the Northeast Division Series on Tuesday, September 19, at Mirabito Stadium against the Somerset Patriots.

The Rumble Ponies are back at home on Tuesday to open their final homestand of the regular season with the Reading Fightin Phils, the Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Affiliate. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m.

