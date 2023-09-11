Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber to Rehab Tuesday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

Bieber is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the Injured List on July 12 with right elbow inflammation. The right-handed pitcher is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 117.0 innings pitched in 19 starts with the Guardians this season.

A fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2016, Bieber pitched for the Akron RubberDucks in nine starts in 2017 and five starts in 2018. The native of Orange, CA was 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 85.1 innings across those 14 starts with Akron.

The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner is 59-32 with a 3.26 ERA and 926 strikeouts over 820.0 innings pitched in 132 games with Cleveland. Bieber was the MVP of the 2019 All-Star game and won the Gold Glove Award for American League pitchers in 2022.

