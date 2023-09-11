Rumble Ponies RHP Joander Suarez Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Second-Straight Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Joander Suarez has been named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week for September 4 - September 10. Suarez has earned the award in back-to-back weeks.

Suarez threw the eighth no-hitter in Binghamton's franchise history in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park. The 23-year-old allowed just one baserunner, via a leadoff walk in the first inning, and faced the minimum over seven no-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Suarez became just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter individually. It marked Binghamton's first individual no-hitter since Miguel Pinango did it on July 23, 2006, at Portland.

Over his first two Double-A starts, Suarez is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and has combined to throw 13 no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts, while allowing just two walks. He has thrown 17-straight no-hit frames, which spans over the course of his last three starts.

He now has 128 strikeouts combined between High-A and Double-A. In his last start with Brooklyn on August 25, he broke the Cyclones single-season franchise record for strikeouts with 118.

The 23-year-old from Cumaná, Venezuela, was signed by the Mets in May of 2018.

Suarez became the seventh Rumble Ponies player to earn Eastern League honors this season last week and this week became the first to win an award multiple times. OF Agustin Ruiz and RHP Tyler Stuart swept the weekly EL awards for the week of August 21-27. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May, IF José Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

The Rumble Ponies have clinched the second playoff spot in the Northeast Division and currently sit a 0.5 game out of first place behind the Somerset Patriots in the second half.

The Ponies return home for their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Affiliate). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

