Mets Outlast Mighty Mussels, 10-8

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won a slugfest 10-8 over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels late into Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

The start of the game was delayed by two hours and 16 minutes due to field conditions. The game lasted three hours and 11 minutes, which is the longest nine-inning game of the season. Luke Bartnicki struck out Alec Sayre as the tying run at 11:27 p.m. to end the game.

The Mets overcame a pair of two-run deficits. Down 2-0 in the third inning, Jacob Reimer hit the first of his two doubles to drive in two runs and tie the game. Vincent Perozo followed with a go-ahead RBI double to make it 3-2.

Fort Myers surged ahead 5-3 with three runs in the bottom of the third. The Mets answered in the top of the fourth. Wilfredo Lara hit a RBI single and Rhylan Thomas was balked home from third base to tie the game 5-5.

A balk on Mets reliever Jimmy Loper brought home Sayre in the bottom of the fourth to put Fort Myers back in front, 6-5.

The Mets scored three runs in the seventh to go up for good. Reimer tied the game with another run-scoring double. Karell Paz laced a two-run double to put the Mets ahead 8-6.

Junior Tilien doubled in Jett Williams in the eighth to make it 9-6. Reimer then singled home Tilien for a 10-6 lead.

The Mussels got back-to-back run scoring hits from Sayre and Dillon Tatum off Elliot Johnstone in the eighth inning to cut the Mets lead to 10-8.

Bartnicki came in and got a fly out for the second out before walking a batter and hitting a batter to load the bases. Bartnicki rebounded to strike out Rafael Cruz to keep the two-run lead.

Bartnicki struck out three batters in the ninth to earn his second save.

Johnstone pitched 1.2 innings to get the win.

Ben Ethridge gave up all five runs the Mets scored in the seventh and eighth. He took the loss.

Mets starter Jordany Ventura received a no decision after giving up five runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. He walked three, hit a batter and struck out five.

The four Mets pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

Reimer and Lara led the offense. Reimer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI. Lara was 3 for 5 from the leadoff spot.

Williams went 1 for 2 with a single, three walks, three runs and three stolen bases.

The Mets are on their second three-game winning streak in the last 10 days. They have won eight of their last 12 games.

The Mets (16-33) and Mighty Mussels (27-23) play their series finale at Hammond Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

