Mussels Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Mets 10-8

June 3, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mussels dropped their third consecutive game Saturday by a score of 10-8 in a tug-of-war battle with the St. Lucie Mets at Hammond Stadium Saturday.

The Mets (16-33) became just the second team to score ten or more runs against the Mussels (27-23) this season, and the first since Jupiter on April 23.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the second, Rubel Cespedes worked a one-out walk. The next Mussels hitter was Dylan Neuse, who blasted a towering home run, that just brushed inside of the left-field foul pole to give the Mussels a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Wilfredo Lara singled and Jett Williams walked with one out. Two batters later, Jacob Reimer scorched a double to deep right-center to bring home both runs and tie the game at two. Vincent Perozo followed with a double to the warning track in right that scored Reimer and gave the Mets a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the same inning, Dillon Tatum singled, while Jorel Ortega and Carlos Aguiar worked walks to load the bases with one out. With a two-strike count, Rafael Cruz served a single to center that brought home two runs and gave Fort Myers a 4-3 lead. Aguiar advanced to third and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Cespedes on the following play.

In the top of the fourth, Kevin Villavicencio singled and Rhylan Thomas walked to place runners at first and second with one out. Lara followed with a single to left to score Villavicencio and cut the Fort Myers' lead to 5-4.

After a fielder's choice play advanced Thomas to third, reliever Samuel Perez balked to force in the tying run.

Tied in the bottom of the fourth, Alec Sayre walked and Tatum singled to open the frame. While the next three Mussels hitters couldn't pick up a hit, Sayre scored after Mets reliever Jimmy Loper balked twice to make it 6-5 Mussels.

In the top of the seventh, Williams and Junior Tillien walked to put runners at first and second. Reimer followed with a scorching double down the left-field line to score Williams and tie the game at six. Two hitters later, Karell Paz poked a soft grounder into left field that scored both Tilien and Reimer to give the Mets an 8-6 advantage.

With the same score in the top of the eighth, Tilien notched an RBI double and Reimer singled in another run to extend the St. Lucie lead to 10-6.

In the bottom half of the same inning, Dylan Neuse singled and stole second base. Sayre followed with a base hit to right that scored Neuse to make it 10-7. The next Mussels hitter was Tatum, who seared a double down the left-field line that brought home Sayre and cut the deficit to two.

Mets reliever Luke Bartnicki then tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to slam the door and give the Mets the victory.

The Mussels will look to even the series tomorrow as they send Wilker Reyes (1-0, 5.74) to the bump who will oppose Felipe De La Cruz (1-4, 4.89) of the Mets. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. at Hammond Stadium with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

