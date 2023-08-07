Mets Host Cardinals for 6 Games at Clover Park

August 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park for 12 games in a 13-day span starting on Tuesday. First up is a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis affiliate) that runs Tuesday-Sunday.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 2:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.).

Highlighting the first half of the home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Bark in the Park and Dollar Night on Thursday and Mental Health Awareness Day on Saturday followed by postgame fireworks.

The following is a full list of happenings at Clover Park for the upcoming series vs. the Cardinals:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 2:10 p.m.

-$5 tickets for Silver Sluggers.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 draft beer at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game! Dog tickets are $2 and proceeds go towards the St. Lucie County Humane Society.

-Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night: All healthcare workers receive a free ticket by showing their work ID at the ticket window.

-Safe at Home Domestic Violence Awareness Night: A portion of tickets purchased directly from SafeSpace will benefit the organization (email info@safespace.com). Raffle items and information on domestic violence awareness will be available at the SafeSpace concourse table.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

Mental Health Awareness Night: The Mets will wear specialty jerseys to focus on Mental Health Awareness. Proceeds go towards Vero Beach Athletics. Vendors will set up around the park with mental health information.

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.