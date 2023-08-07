Lakeland Flying Tigers Open Six-Game Homestand Tuesday against Dunedin Blue Jays

August 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, August 8 as they begin a six-game set against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

First pitch of the series opener against the Blue Jays on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won four of six games on the road against the Clearwater Threshers. Lakeland is 25-11 so far in the second half of the season, including winning eight of its last 10 games.

First baseman Andrew Jenkins led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Threshers, going 7-for-21 (.333) in the series with five RBI and five runs scored.

Starting pitcher Edgardo Ibarra stepped up on the mound in the series, giving up just four hits and one earned run in five innings, while earning six strikeouts and the win.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat selections for one price on Wednesday, August 9. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

The Flying Tigers are excited to welcome back fans' four-legged best friends to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday, August 10 for our third Bark in the Park night of the season. Each dog requires a special $10 dog ticket, which includes a doggy gift bag. A portion of each dog ticket sold will go towards SPCA Florida.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, August 11 will receive a Flying Tigers-branded cell phone grip.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, August 13 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Prorated season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also still available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 7, 2023

Lakeland Flying Tigers Open Six-Game Homestand Tuesday against Dunedin Blue Jays - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.