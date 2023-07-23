Messinger's 8th Inning Longball Wheels Lowriders de Fresno Past Modesto 4-3 Saturday

Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (54-35, 18-5) drove past the Modesto Nuts (43-46, 9-14) 4-3 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won eight of their last 10 games against Modesto and look for the series triumph tomorrow. The Lowriders de Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 18-5 in the second half, 21-6 in their last 27 games and 31-9 in their last 40 contests. Fresno moved to 26-4 when allowing three runs or fewer (17-1 at home), 13-4 in July and 19-11 in one-run affairs (14-5 at Chukchansi Park). The Lowriders de Fresno mustered their first win at home and are 2-1 on the 2023 season.

Modesto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Michael Arroyo doubled and sprinted home on a Josh Hood RBI single. Hood relished his fifth consecutive multi-hit game of the series. Fresno took a 2-1 advantage in the fifth with Jesus Ordonez highlighting the frame. Ordonez roped a double to left-center, adding EJ Andrews Jr.. He would score on a throwing error by Nuts' shortstop Arroyo. In the sixth, Jake Snider notched Jamari Baylor with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 3-1 Lowriders de Fresno.

The Nuts tied the contest at three in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and a Miguel Perez RBI single. The inning could have gotten out of hand if it wasn't for Fresno's Ordonez picking off Brett Rodriguez at first for a crucial second out. In the bottom of the eighth, Skyler Messinger led off the frame with a go-ahead solo shot to deep, left-center field. It was Messinger's 10th wallop of the season.

Lowriders de Fresno righty Carlos Torres (5-1, win) secured the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth, his second shutout frame of the evening. Torres has appeared in six games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 12 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and three walks while fanning 12. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco did not factor in the decision despite six and one-third innings of three-run ball. Pacheco permitted seven hits and no walks while fanning three. Nuts' reliever Gabriel Sosa (3-2) suffered the setback after allowing the clout. Modesto starter Michael Morales tossed five-plus innings in a no-decision effort. The clubs conclude the series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Skyler Messinger (2-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- C Jesus Ordonez (1-2, 2B, RBI, R, BB; pickoff at 1st in the 7th inning)

- RHP Carlos Torres (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Josh Hood (2-4, RBI, CS)

- SS Michael Arroyo (1-3, 2B, R, BB)

- RF Miguel Perez (1-3, RBI)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (192 runs of 515 total runs).

This season, 42 of the Grizzlies 89 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 19-11 (14-5 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 26-16 in those games with a 19-7 record at home.

