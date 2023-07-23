Giants Win 3-2 Again, Secure Series Victory Over Stockton

The San Jose Giants earned a 3-2 victory over Stockton for a second straight night when they edged the Ports on Saturday evening at Excite Ballpark. The Giants knocked out 14 hits in the contest and received stellar work from the bullpen on their way to the narrow win. The triumph was San Jose's (50-39 overall, 10-13 second half) fourth in five games against Stockton this week securing a series win.

Zach Morgan (3-for-5, 2 RBI) and Alexander Suarez (3-for-5, RBI) each produced three hits and combined to drive in all three Giants runs to lead the way offensively. Andrew Kachel (2-for-5) and Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2 SB) also had multi-hit efforts at the plate. San Jose won the game despite matching a season-high with 16 runners left on base.

Stockton's only lead on Saturday was brief as Pedro Pineda led off the game with a towering home run to deep left center off of Giants starting pitcher Mauricio Estrella. The homer was Pineda's first of the season. San Jose though would immediately answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Consecutive two-out singles from Kachel and Justin Bench put runners on the corners before Anthony Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Morgan was up next and he lined a single into shallow center to score both Kachel and Bench for a 2-1 San Jose lead.

The Ports tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third on a Carlos Franco one-out RBI single, but left the potential go-ahead run at third base when Estrella retired Dereck Salom on a fly out to end the inning. Estrella then finished his outing with a perfect top of the fourth. Estrella, who was making his SJ Giants debut after joining the team from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie-level) earlier in the week, pitched four innings with two runs (both earned) and three hits allowed. He walked three and struck out four.

Jorge Garcia, another newcomer who was also making his San Jose debut on Saturday, then relieved Estrella to begin the top of the fifth and escaped a bases loaded jam in his first inning of work to keep the game tied. The Giants then went back ahead with a single tally in the bottom of the fifth. Morgan led off with a single before he was forced out at second on Ramos' bunt attempt. Back-to-back walks drawn by Dilan Rosario and P.J. Hilson then loaded the bases for San Jose. After Turner Hill struck out, Suarez delivered the clutch hit when he lined a single into left that brought home Ramos for a 3-2 Giants advantage.

The bullpen duo of Garcia and Luis Moreno then combined to shut down Stockton for the rest of the night as San Jose posted another one-run victory. Garcia fired 1-2-3 sixth and seventh innings on a total of just 16 pitches. Moreno then entered to begin the top of the eighth and pitched around a one-out double from Yeniel Laboy to preserve the lead. In the top of the ninth, Moreno set down the Ports in order on a strikeout, groundout and flyout to collect his second save of the season.

Garcia, who pitched three hitless innings of relief, earned the win in his Giants debut. The right-hander worked around two walks and struck out two.

San Jose out-hit Stockton 14-4. All 14 Giants hits were singles. San Jose had at least one runner in scoring position in each of the first seven innings. Ramos and Bench (1-for-4) extended hitting streaks to seven and six games respectively. The Giants improved to 6-2 on their current homestand.

The Giants conclude their homestand on Sunday evening with a 5:00 PM game against Stockton at Excite Ballpark. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

