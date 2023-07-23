Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts conclude their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Barbose and Nuts RHP Marcelo Perez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

7/23 (Sunday, July 23rd) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

LOWRIDERS CRUISE TO A WIN: The Lowriders de Fresno (54-35, 18-5) drove past the Modesto Nuts (43-46, 9-14) 4-3 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won eight of their last 10 games against Modesto and look for the series triumph tomorrow. The Lowriders de Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 18-5 in the second half, 21-6 in their last 27 games and 31-9 in their last 40 contests. Fresno moved to 26-4 when allowing three runs or fewer (17-1 at home), 13-4 in July and 19-11 in one-run affairs (14-5 at Chukchansi Park). The Lowriders de Fresno mustered their first win at home and are 2-1 on the 2023 season. Fresno took a 2-1 advantage in the fifth with Jesus Ordonez highlighting the frame. Ordonez roped a double to left-center, adding EJ Andrews Jr.. He would score on a throwing error by Nuts' shortstop Arroyo. In the sixth, Jake Snider notched Jamari Baylor with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 3-1 Lowriders de Fresno. The inning could have gotten out of hand if it wasn't for Fresno's Ordonez picking off Brett Rodriguez at first for a crucial second out. In the bottom of the eighth, Skyler Messinger led off the frame with a go-ahead solo shot to deep, left-center field. It was Messinger's 10th wallop of the season. Lowriders de Fresno righty Carlos Torres (5-1, win) secured the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth, his second shutout frame of the evening. Torres has appeared in six games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 12 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and three walks while fanning 12. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco did not factor in the decision despite six and one-third innings of three-run ball. Pacheco permitted seven hits and no walks while fanning three.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the third of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies have won 36 of the 66 matchups against the Nuts since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

PEREZ PALOOZA: The Grizzlies and Nuts have a combined six players with the last name Perez on their current rosters. Fresno has two, infielders Andy and Jean Perez. Modesto has four, pitchers Brayan and Marcelo, outfielder Miguel and infielder Milkar Perez.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won 11 consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. This is the longest winning streak on a certain day since 2022 where the Grizzlies won 11 straight Tuesday games from April 19-June 28 and ended the season at 17-3 on Tuesdays.

SERIOUS ABOUT OUR SERIES: The Grizzlies have won six straight series dating back to May 29-June 4 at San Jose. In four of those six series, Fresno won five of the six games.

SECOND HALF SUCCESS: The Grizzlies have the best record in the second half among all Minor League teams at 18-5 (.783). The Tennessee Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) have the next best winning percentage record at 15-5 (.750).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 37% of their runs in innings 7-9 (192 runs of 515 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 42 of the Grizzlies 89 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (47%). Fresno is 19-11 (14-5 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 26-16 in those games with a 19-7 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 18-6 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-1 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

ANDY IS AMAZING: Grizzlies infielder Andy Perez has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games and 20 of his last 23 contests.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen nine bases this season, one in nine different games. Fresno is 9-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all nine games ending within four runs. Four of those nine games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

BARBOSA ON THE BUMP: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Gabriel Barbosa. The 21-year-old is considered to have the Best Control in the Colorado system according to Baseball America (182.2 IP, 31 BB). You can read more about the Brazilian native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 16 of the Media Guide.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in six games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with one hold and a 0.00 ERA. Over 12 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed seven hits and three walks while fanning 12.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 16 saves this season, putting him 10th all-time in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Next up for Agnos is Manny Aybar (9th all-time), who had 17 saves in 2003.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (8-7), Red (25-11), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (10-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (4-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 25, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (7-5, 3.41) vs. Inland Empire RHP Joel Hurtado (4-2, 6.63)

JULY 26, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Anderson Pilar (1-1, 2.70) vs. Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (8-4, 3.67)

JULY 27, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (6-4, 5.23) vs. Inland Empire RHP Fernando Guanare (3-1, 4.03)

JULY 28, 2023 @ INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): SAN MANUEL STADIUM - 6:35 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-3, 4.80) vs. Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (3-3, 5.55)

Transactions:

7/20: RHP Connor Staine: Reinstated on IL

7/14: RHP Tyler Hoffman: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

7/14: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/14: RHP Jordy Vargas: Placed on IL

7/14: RHP Jackson Cox: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Connor Staine: Placed on IL

7/8: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/6: RHP Javier Ramos: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Dyan Jorge: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

7/3: INF Ryan Ritter: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

7/3: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

