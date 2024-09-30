Messi & Miami Draw + Benteke Dominance: Twellman's Takes
September 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action MLS action!
What is going on in South Florida? Messi is gone for 3 months and you win 8 of 9 in MLS, he returns, and you only win 1 of 4. Drawing teams like Atlanta and Charlotte. Do they win the shield? Yes no doubt but now they have to be perfect down the stretch to set the record which isn't easy because they have the defending champions Wednesday night on the road. Christian Benteke has 35 goals and 10 assists over the last 2 seasons and the front runner to win the MLS Golden Boot in 2024....2 goals against the Columbus Crew over the weekend to help his cause and to think 3 months ago we were all talking about Arango, Suarez, and Messi and may have forgotten about the Belgian international.
Which summer signing will have more of an impact with their teams heading into the playoffs. Kelvin Yeboah for MNUFC or Ezequiel Ponce for the Houston Dynamo?
