Messenger Inks 2-Year Deal in Saskatchewan

September 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have signed 30-year-old Mike Messenger to a two-year contract.

On Thursday, GM Derek Keenan announced the deal, locking up the franchised defender who has 127 NLL games under his belt and was selected 3rd overall by the Rush in the 2016 NLL Entry Draft.

"There are very few players in the NLL who bring the diverse skill set Mike Messenger brings to the table. He's a physical presence on the D end, plays on our penalty kill unit, can score in transition and in settled offense sets and contributes at the faceoff dot. We are very pleased to have Mike committed for two more seasons," said Keenan.

Messenger, the 6'2, 230lbs transition threat had 12 goals and 27 points last season. At the dot, the Surrey, BC product won 42% of his faceoffs while scooping up 148 loose balls and causing 35 turnovers.

"Really looking forward to coming back to the Saskatchewan for two more seasons. I was drafted here, and this place has felt like home. The team is like family, the organization and staff go above and beyond, and the fans are remarkable and so so loud which makes playing unbelievably more fun," commented Messenger, who is relocating to Saskatoon for the upcoming winter.

Entering his 8th season in green, the 2018 NLL champ will see his contract take him through the 25/26 campaign in Saskatchewan.

As a part of his signing, Mike has chosen to raffle off a game worn and signed jersey from last season, with proceeds going towards Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

