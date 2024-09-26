Thunderbirds, Johnny Pearson Agree to One-Year Deal

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that the team has signed defender Johnny Pearson to a one-year contract.

"I am excited and thrilled to be back with the Thunderbirds," Pearson said. "There is no other place I would rather be than Halifax. This is a special city and I can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the league."

Pearson, 29, will be entering his third season with the Thunderbirds organization. He is a five-year NLL veteran who previously had stops in San Diego, Albany, and Panther City.

The Langley, British Columbia product appeared in all 18 games last season for the Thunderbirds, scoring four goals and eight points along with 37 loose balls and six caused turnovers.

Across 50 career games, Pearson has 12 goals, 19 points, 99 loose balls, and 13 caused turnovers

