Five Albany FireWolves Players Signed to New Contracts

September 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany Firewolves forward Ethan Walker

(Albany FireWolves) Albany Firewolves forward Ethan Walker(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to several new contracts with five players including an extension for forward Ethan Walker on a three-year deal as well as the signings of 2024 draft picks JP Ward, Jakson Raposo, Saam Olexo, and Brendon Hoeschsmann, pending league approval.

Walker became the leader of the FireWolves offense during the 2023-24 season which featured the youngest group in the NLL. The Peterborough, ON native was second in scoring on the team as he accumulated 32 goals and 53 assists for 85 points during the regular season and added 7 goals and 19 assists for 26 points during the playoffs to finish the year with a total of 111 points.

The FireWolves four draft picks in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft have all signed contracts and will join the team at training camp. JP Ward, Jakson Raposo, Saam Olexo, and Brendon Hoeschsmann will compete for their spot on the 2024-25 final roster as training camp opens the first weekend of November.

Don't miss out on our Home Opener Family Pack of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $99! Watch the FireWolves open the season on Saturday, November 30 at MVP Arena with the best deal in town. Purchase the deal here: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/AFWFamilyPack

Season tickets for the FireWolves 2024-25 season are available now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-362-4900.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 26, 2024

Five Albany FireWolves Players Signed to New Contracts - Albany FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.