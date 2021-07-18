Mesa Homers Again But Revs Suffer Sweep at Long Island

(Central Islip, NY): Melky Mesa crushed another home run for an early lead but the York Revolution fell to the Long Island Ducks 15-7 in Sunday's series finale at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs suffer a series sweep and drop their fourth straight after winning each of the previous four, and will look to rebound when they return home Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to host the West Virginia Power.

York jumped to the early lead as James Harris and Jack Kenley started the game with singles, setting up Mesa who crushed a three-run shot into the trees in deep left for his sixth home run of the year and fifth in six games this week, as the Revs led 3-0 right away.

Long Island got on the board in its half of the first as Vladimir Frias crossed the plate on a throwing error on an attempted double play turn.

The Revs got that run back in the second as Nellie Rodriguez came through with a third straight two-out single, plating Kenley to go up 4-1.

Breland Almadova rolled a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the second, bringing the Ducks within 4-3, but it was a pair of big innings, a five-run fourth and a seven-run sixth, that determined the outcome.

Long Island used a Frias RBI single and a two-run double to deep center by Steve Lombardozzi to go on top in the fourth. Deibinson Romero added an RBI single to left while another run crossed on a double play to give the Ducks an 8-4 advantage.

Lombardozzi ignited the sixth inning outburst with a home run to right. The Ducks' 10th run scored on an error, while Daniel Fields ripped a two-run single to right, Almadova drove a two-run double to right-center, and Frias flared an RBI single into left-center.

The Revs made the scoreboard look a tad better late in the game as Walner Espinal blasted his third home run on a solo shot to left and Yan Sanchez launched a two-run homer to left-center in the ninth accounting for the final tally.

York lefty Johan Lopez (0-0) starts Tuesday's opener against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. The night includes the War of the Roses Seatbelt Challenge. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs tied a franchise record by turning five double plays in Sunday's game; it is the fourth time the Revs have accomplished the feat and first since May 6, 2019 vs. Somerset. Mesa (2-for-5) is now 21-for-37 (.568) on a nine-game hitting streak and 15-for-26 (.577) with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last six games. The Revs slammed three home runs on Sunday and have hit 12 long balls as a team over the last six contests.

