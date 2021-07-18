Ducks Batter Revs to Complete Perfect Homestand

July 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Steve Lombardozzi of the Long Island Ducks shares a laugh at first

(Long Island Ducks) Steve Lombardozzi of the Long Island Ducks shares a laugh at first(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 15-7 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run to left field by Melky Mesa off Ducks starter Scott Harkin. Vladimir Frias scored from third on a throwing error by Jack Kenley in the bottom of the first, cutting the Ducks deficit to 3-1. An RBI single by Nellie Rodriguez in the second put the Revolution ahead 4-1, but Breland Almadova's two-run single up the middle off Revs starter Jake Welch in the bottom of the frame made it a one-run ballgame.

A five-run fourth inning for the Flock put them in front for the first time at 8-4. RBI singles from Vladimir Frias and Deibinson Romero, along with a two-run double by Steve Lombardozzi, highlighted the inning. Seven more runs came home in the sixth to balloon the lead to 15-4. Lombardozzi's solo homer to right, Daniel Fields' two-run single, Almadova's two-run double and Frias' RBI single did the damage.

The Revolution tried to come back, picking up a solo homer in the eighth by Walner Espinal and a two-run homer in the ninth by Yan Sanchez. However, they would get no closer.

Harkin (3-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five. Welch (1-3) suffered the loss, surrendering eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks over three innings.

Every Ducks starter reached base safely, with seven of the nine collecting at least one hit. Frias and Fields each had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lombardozzi added two hits, three RBIs and two runs, while Almadova had two hits, four RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open up a three-game series against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (3-1, 4.22) gets the start for the Ducks against Legends lefty Henry Owens (1-1, 5.75).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 27, to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.