'Men Without Hats' Declared Official Band of the HarbourCats

VICTORIA, B.C. - A Victoria-based band is now the official rock group of the Victoria HarbourCats.

MEN WITHOUT HATS, originally from Montreal but now Island-based with co-founders and brothers Ivan Doroschuk and Colin Doroschuk living in Victoria, has been declared the OFFICIAL BAND OF THE VICTORIA HARBOURCATS.

Their smash hit legendary song The Safety Dance ("We can DANCE if you want to!") will be played whenever a HarbourCats player hits a home run, and the iconic Pop Goes The World will be used to add spice after pop ups lead to outs by the visiting team.

"I am humbled that Men Without Hats has been chosen as the OFFICIAL BAND of the Victoria HarbourCats, and that Safety Dance will be the home run song," said Ivan Doroschuk, lead singer -- and a baseball fan back to his days going to Expos games at Parque Jarry.

"I've been a huge fan and proud supporter of the HarbourCats for many years so I truly consider this to be a great honour. I'm looking forward to watching another amazing season of ball! Let's go HarbourCats!"

Doroschuk is a season ticket holder with the HarbourCats, attending games at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP when MWH isn't on yet another tour, playing their classic songs and debuting new material. In 2021, the band unveiled No Friends of Mine, a rework of the 1982 classic The Safety Dance -- it's become a smash hit on tours that have taken the band through Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and to Europe in recent years.

Men Without Hats routinely showcases with other 80s staples such as The Thompson Twins, Right Said Fred, The Motels, Escape Club, Haircut 100 and others -- including the Totally Tubular Festival dates slated for June and July, starting in San Jose on June 27 and planned to complete in Indianapolis on July 24. Other stops include New York, Detroit and Cincinnati -- proof of the demand that has grown for their distinct sound.

"It's been great to get to know Ivan at our games, and to have him even sing the anthems for us -- which we will try to plan again," said Jim Swanson, managing partner of the HarbourCats.

"This is an exciting announcement for us, cross-branding our events with their great music."

The Safety Dance and Pop Goes The World were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and three "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

