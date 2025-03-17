Memphis Redbirds Announce Special Ticket Offer to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of First-Ever Cardinals Game at AutoZone Park

International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first-ever St. Louis Cardinals exhibition game at AutoZone Park, the Memphis Redbirds are offering a special ticket promotion, presented by Prairie Farms, that honors the ballpark's rich history while looking ahead to an exciting future.

As part of this commemorative offer, 901 tickets will be made available at a special price of $20.25, recognizing the inaugural Cardinals exhibition game played at AutoZone Park 25 years ago-the first game ever held at the state-of-the-art downtown stadium. This exclusive ticket opportunity allows fans to relive the excitement of that historic moment while cheering on the Redbirds and Cardinals once again in 2025.

"As a proud partner of AutoZone Park and the Memphis Redbirds for 25 years, and a valued partner of the St. Louis Cardinals, Prairie Farms is thrilled to provide this special opportunity to baseball fans in the Mid-South to celebrate the great partnership between the Cardinals and Memphis," said Jay Dee Clifton, District Sales Manager for Prairie Farms.

"This event is a celebration of where we've been and where we're going," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "AutoZone Park has been home to incredible baseball moments for 25 years, and we are excited to give fans an opportunity to celebrate this history with a special ticket offer that commemorates our journey."

The Battle of the Birds exhibition game returns on March 24, 2025, as the 11-time World Champion St. Louis Cardinals take on their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds, continuing a beloved tradition that showcases both future stars and seasoned big-leaguers in a thrilling matchup at AutoZone Park.

The limited-time ticket offer will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, March 17, 2025, and will continue while supplies last., while supplies last. Fans can purchase their tickets online at www.memphisredbirds.com, by calling (901) 721-6000, or by visiting the AutoZone Park Box Office.

Don't miss this chance to be part of Redbirds and Cardinals history while securing an incredible deal for one of the most anticipated events of the season!

For more information on the Battle of the Birds, ticket specials, and upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

