City of Norfolk Offers Parking, Free Public Transit for Tides Fans

March 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







In conjunction with the City of Norfolk and Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), the Norfolk Tides today announce the parking strategy and free public transit options available to Tides fans for the 2025 season. With limited parking available due to casino construction, fans are encouraged to take FREE Hampton Roads Transit's ferry and The Tide light rail services.

HRT, the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Tides are teaming up again this season to provide FREE rides on The Tide light rail for every home game. Complimentary rides are available two hours before and after each game. Fans coming from the western portions of Hampton Roads can take the Elizabeth River Ferry from North Landing in Portsmouth for FREE to and from the Harbor Park Landing for every game. Free rides are available only to the Harbor Park Landing, not to Waterside Landing.

With free parking at three park-and-ride lots, fans can be steps away from The Tide light rail without the hassles of driving or paying for parking. These park-and-ride lots are at the Newtown Road Station (Newtown Rd. and Kempsville Rd. with 267 spaces), Military Highway Station (Curlew Dr. and Corporate Blvd. with 235 spaces), and Ballentine/Broad Creek Station (Ballentine Blvd. and I-264 with 104 spaces).

There are parking options for those driving to the games. This year, MacArthur South Garage will be FREE for game patrons. The garage is just two light rail stops, or a roughly 15-minute walk, from Harbor Park. Fans parking at the garage can catch The Tide at MacArthur Station for the FREE light rail ride to the stadium.

There will be $6 game day parking available at Harbor Park Lots F, G and C. Additional parking is available at the Union Street and East Street lots for $6 on nights and weekends. Parking at these City lots will be cashless via a pre-paid online parking system or by credit card upon entry. Parking at these lots will go quickly; patrons are advised to purchase in advance with their game tickets.

Dominion Tower Garage, a privately-owned parking facility, will also offer game day parking for $6. More information on their parking availability is online here. Those parking at Dominion Tower can either walk up the Elizabeth River Trail to the stadium or take The Tide at Civic Plaza for a short ride to Harbor Park.

When leaving, fans using light rail are urged to be patient and observe lines that will be set up outside the stadium, near the main entrance. One line will be for eastbound Tide light rail traffic in the direction of Newtown Rd. with the other for westbound travel toward EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station. HRT reminds fans to be safe around tracks. Use designated crosswalks and sidewalks to reach the station.

To help fans plan their game day trips, an online map showing parking lots and garages as well ferry and light rail routes is available.

