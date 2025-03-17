All-Spring Breakout Teams Announced

March 17, 2025 - International League (IL) News Release







Major League Baseball today announced the All-Spring Breakout Teams, as selected by the staff of MLB Pipeline, following last weekend's series of 15 games that showcased the game's future stars.

The second annual Spring Breakout featured sixty-eight MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects entering the 2025 season, including five of the top 10 and 12 of the top 20 overall prospects. The top overall prospect for 17 of the 30 MLB Clubs, according to MLB Pipeline's rankings participated, as did 21 of the 30 number two prospects. Twenty-eight of the 30 first-round draft picks from the 2024 draft were on Spring Breakout rosters.

All Spring Breakout games were broadcast live and blackout-free on MLB's digital platforms (MLB.com, MLB.TV and the MLB app) and MLB Network aired eight games live.

MLB PIPELINE ALL-SPRING BREAKOUT FIRST TEAM

Position Name Organization Org Rank/Top 100 Rank* Spring Breakout Stats

Catcher Ariel Armas Chicago (NL) NR/NR 1-1, HR, R, 2 RBI

First Base Ryan Clifford New York (NL) 4/NR 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Second Base Kristian Campbell Boston 02/07/25 1-3, HR, R, 2 RBI

Third Base LuJames Groover Arizona 10/NR 2-3, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI

Shortstop Carson Williams Tampa Bay 01/09/25 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Outfield Tai Peete Seattle 12/NR 3-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Outfield Kevin Alcántara Chicago (NL) 6/89 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Outfield Justin Crawford Philadelphia 3/63 2-4, 3B, R, SB

DH Cooper Kinney Tampa Bay NR/NR 3-4, 2B

Pitcher Didier Fuentes Atlanta 12/NR 3.0 IP, H, 7 K

Pitcher Winston Santos Texas 5/NR 3.0 IP, 6 K

Pitcher Parker Messick Cleveland 14/NR 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 K

Pitcher Bubba Chandler Pittsburgh 01/15/25 2.0 IP, 4 K

Pitcher Gunner Hoglund Athletics 16/NR 2.0 IP, 4 K

Pitcher Jake Bloss Toronto 6/NR 2.0 IP, H, 4 K

MLB PIPELINE ALL-SPRING BREAKOUT SECOND TEAM

Position Name Organization Org Rank/Top 100 Rank* Spring Breakout Stats

Catcher Matthew Wood Milwaukee NR/NR 1-1, 3B, R, 2 RBI, BB

First Base Ethan Hearn Chicago (NL) NR/NR 1-1, HR, R, RBI

Second Base Max Muncy Athletics 7/NR 2-5, 2B, 3B, 2 R

Third Base Cole Fontenelle Los Angeles (AL) 23/NR 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

Shortstop Bryce Rainer Detroit 4/52 2-3, 3 RBI

Outfield Vance Honeycutt Baltimore 5/NR 1-2, HR, R, RBI

Outfield Roman Anthony Boston 01/02/25 1-3, HR, R, RBI

Outfield Jaison Chourio Cleveland 3/59 3-4, 2 R

DH Carson DeMartini Philadelphia 15/NR 1-3, HR, 2 R, RBI

Pitcher Quinn Mathews St. Louis 2/45 3.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 3 K

Pitcher Seth Shuman Washington NR/NR 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 K

Pitcher Thomas White Miami 1/41 2.0 IP, H, 3 K

Pitcher Trey Yesavage Toronto 2/87 2.0 IP, 2H, 3 K

Pitcher Ethan Pecko Houston 10/NR 2.0 IP, BB, 3 K

Pitcher Luis Mey Cincinnati 20/NR 1.0 IP, 2 K

*- as ranked by MLB Pipeline

Justin Crawford (second team in 2024) and Thomas White (second team in 2024) are the only players selected to All-Spring Breakout teams in both seasons.

The Spring Breakout games were a resounding success in the eyes of participating players and team executives:

"It's how you grow the game," said Tigers top prospect Max Clark. "This is great for the fans. There's so many people out there that don't really understand what the Minor Leagues is, how the system works. This is something for them to learn from and gain knowledge with."

"It's really important and I'm really proud of it," said Twins No. 19 prospect Eduardo Beltre. "I've been in the States just a couple months and for a kid from the Dominican to be here and playing in this game, it's really important and I'm really proud of it."

"Everybody is fortunate enough to get this opportunity to come out and just kind of try to display our game," said Phillies No. 3 prospect Justin Crawford. "And hopefully one day, we keep chipping away, and we could get there [to the Majors]. It was awesome just being able to get the opportunity to come out here with all this great talent we got and also the great talent the Pirates got."

"I think it's a tremendous event," said Phillies Vice President & General Manager Preston Mattingly. "It's a testament to Phillies and Pirates fans. They come out and want to see young players, and they play with great energy. It's such a good experience for everybody."

"So much of our future is playing in that game. We've got guys that can be in the big leagues fairly soon and also some guys that can be there in a year or two," said White Sox General Manager Chris Getz. "There's impactful guys. There's guys that can play winning baseball for the Chicago White Sox. It certainly symbolizes a lot more than just a game of Spring Training, just because of the talent that's on that roster."

"That was a surreal moment for me," said Guardians number five prospect Ralphy Velasquez. "I felt like I was in MLB The Show there. That's a dream I've had since I was a little kid."

"I had a great time, you know, just to be able to come out here with guys that I've been out on the field with before and with guys that I haven't been able to play with, and just take this all in," said Orioles No. 3 prospect Enrique Bradfield Jr. "It puts into perspective how gifted a lot of these guys are, how we all are actually. It's a game, but we have an opportunity to represent the organization so we can't take that lightly."

"I think it just shows how talented the organizations are across the board," said Tigers top prospect Max Clark. "I mean, when you look at a couple of years ago we were in the bottom half of the farm systems, and now we're the number one- ranked farm system on MLB Pipeline. So looking at it from just how talented the Minor Leagues are is special. I mean, you're gonna have guys that people may have never even heard of and they come out throwing 100. Like that's just how talented MLB is today."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.