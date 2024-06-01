Memorial Cup Final Watch Party Held at Jolt Credit Union Event Park
June 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
The 2024 Memorial Cup Final between the Saginaw Spirit and the London Knights on Sunday, June 2nd is officially sold out. Join the action across the street a the Jolt Credit Union Event Park for a watch party. Don't miss a second of the most historic day in Saginaw hockey history, as the Spirit look to claim their first-ever Memorial Cup from their home building.
The watch party is a part of the UA Local 85 Fan Fest, and is free to the public. For more information on Fan Fest or the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, click here.
