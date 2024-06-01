Best & Brightest from the CHL Are Recognized at the 2024 CHL Awards

June 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







SAGINAW, MI - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce its award winners for the 2023-24 season (see full list of winners below). Leading the way was Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors, who was the recipient of two CHL awards (David Branch Player of the Year & Top Scorer awards) on Saturday. Specifically, Firkus becomes the first player in Warriors franchise history to be named the CHL's Most Oustanding Player. Having recorded a CHL-best 126 points this season, Firkus is also just the second Moose Jaw skater to lead the CHL in points, following in the footsteps of Jayden Halbgewachs who accomplished the feat in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh became the first Saginaw Spirit player to be named the CHL's Defenceman of the Year. Ranked No. 5 by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh's 96 points (33G-63A) led all CHL defencemen during the 2023-24 campaign. They were also the most by an OHL defenceman since Ryan Ellis tallied 100 points as a member of the Windsor Spitfires in 2010-11.

Among some of the other notable winners was Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors who was named the 2023-24 CHL Sportsman Player of the Year. It marked the second time that Yager has won a CHL award, having previously been recognized as the CHL Rookie of the Year in 2021-22. Alongside his teammate Firkus, Yager was one of two Moose Jaw Warriors to come away with some hardware.

Similarly, a pair of Medicine Hat Tigers were also recognized on Saturday.

16-year-old and 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna became the first Medicine Hat Tiger to ever earn CHL Rookie of the Year honours. Alongside Connor Bedard, McKenna is one of only two 16-year-old skaters in the WHL to record 90-plus points in a single season over the last 25 years. Additionally, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Cayden Lindstrom of the Medicine Hat Tigers was named the Top Draft Prospect Award. Listed as the No. 3-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, Lindstrom found the back of the net in nearly 60% of his games (19 of 32) this season, which included eight multi-goal outings.

Among the winners from the QMJHL, 2023 Memorial Cup champion William Rousseau of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies was named the CHL Goaltender of the Year. The 21-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., established a new single-season record in the QMJHL by registering eight shutouts during the 2023-24 campaign.

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances. For more information on each award and its three finalists, please visit chl.ca/tag/chl-awards.

David Branch Player of the Year Award

Winner - Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Finalists - Easton Cowan (London Knights / OHL), Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Named in honour of OHL Commissioner David Branch, the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. The 2023-24 recipient of this award was Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus. Having led the CHL in scoring with 126 points, Firkus was the only player in the CHL to tally 60-plus goals and 60-plus assists this past season. The 20-year-old from Irma, Alta., impressively registered more games where he scored a hat trick (six) than games where he was held off the scoresheet (four).

Defenceman of the Year Award

Winner - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL)

Finalists - Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Vsevolod Komarov (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League. This year's recipient was 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh. The 18-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., led all defencemen in the CHL in scoring (96) and goals (33) during the 2023-24 campaign. Alongside Ellis, Parekh is one of just two CHL blueliners over the last 20 years to top 95 points in a single season.

Goaltender of the Year Award

Winner - William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

Finalists - Brett Mirwald (Vancouver Giants / WHL), Jacob Oster (Oshawa Generals / OHL),

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League. This year's winner was William Rousseau. During the 2023-24 campaign, Rousseau finished the season with 34 wins, which ranked tied for third in the CHL. His 34 victories, 2.24 goals-against average, and eight shutouts were the best of any goalie in the QMJHL. Rousseau becomes the first Rouyn-Noranda Huskies goalie to have ever been named the CHL's Goaltender of the Year.

Rookie of the Year Award

Winner - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Finalists - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League. This year's recipient was 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. McKenna put together an impressive rookie season, as he led the Medicine Hat Tigers in goals (34) & points (97) this season. As one of the CHL's youngest players on an active roster during the 2023-24 season, McKenna registered 16 contests with three or more points, including four points on six occasions and two hat-tricks.

Top Scorer Award

Winner - Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Finalists - David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League. This past season's winner was Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus. Firkus led all scorers in the CHL and the WHL this season, having registered 61 goals, 65 assists, and 126 points over 63 games. Having averaged 2.00 points per game, the 20-year-old from Irma, Alta., was one of just three players in the CHL to average more than two points per game this season.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Winner - Jean-François Grégoire (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL)

Finalists - Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Derek Laxdal (Oshawa Generals / OHL)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL's all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award is presented annually to the Canadian Hockey League's top coach. This year's recipient was Drakkar head coach Jean-François Grégoire. Grégoire led the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a CHL-best 53 wins during the 2023-24 campaign. Their 53 victories, along with the 25 games they won on the road, also established new single-season records for the Drakkar.

Top Draft Prospect Award

Winner - Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

Finalists - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award is presented annually to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. This year's recipient was 2024 NHL Draft prospect Cayden Lindstrom. Averaging 1.44 points per game during the 2023-24 season, Lindstrom's average was the highest by a draft-eligible skater from the Medicine Hat Tigers in 22 years (Joffrey Lupul: 1.47 P/GP in 2001-02). Lindstrom recorded 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games before an injury held him out of the lineup for the remainder of the regular season.

Sportsman Player of the Year Award

Winner - Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL)

Finalists - Jett Luchanko (Guelph Storm / OHL), Preston Lounsbury (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the player judged to be the most sportsmanlike player among the CHL's 60 clubs. This year's winner was Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Brayden Yager. The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., finished this 2023-24 season with a career-high 35 goals and 95 points, while taking just 20 penalty minutes in 57 games. Yager also eclipsed the 30-goal plateau for the second time in his WHL career.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Winner - Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL)

Nominees: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), Alexis Morin (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the CHL player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in the classroom. This year's was Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Noah Chadwick. The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask., graduated Grade 12 a year early and began post-secondary studies at Athabasca University and Lethbridge College. At his high school graduation, he was recognized with the Governor General Award, all before he averaged over 90% in all of his courses at Athabasca University. On the ice, Chadwick had a memorable year, establishing new career highs in goals (12), assists (44), and points (56) in 66 games.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Winner - Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL)

Finalists - Ty Hurley (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented to the CHL player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community. This year's recipient was Mason Vaccari. The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., raised more than $13,200 for the Pediatric Wing at Kingston Health Sciences Centre through his "Mason's Miracles" initiative this season. The initiative started with Mason donating $0.50 from his own money for each of the 1,458 saves (4th in the OHL) he would go on to make during the 2023-24 season. His efforts inspired members of the Kingston hockey community to join his cause and donate to the Pediatric Wing, further bolstering Vaccari's fundraising efforts. Vaccari also spent plenty of time forming personal connections with young children at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, as Vaccari made frequent visits there throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.