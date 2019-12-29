Melton Moves on up to Wichita

December 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - After a five point weekend, Frankie Melton is the next Marksmen to be called up to the ECHL. Melton will be joining the Wichita Thunder.

Melton, 22, joined the Marksmen a few games into the 2019-2020 season after his collegiate career at Ferris State. Since joining the Marksmen, Melton earned his way to 12 point (9G+3A) production effort in 16 total games in the fox sweater.

The St. Louis, MO native played an integral part for the Marksmen offense, making an impact almost immediately after joining the team. The winger was a powerplay staple while providing offense on every line he played on through his time under Head Coach Jesse Kallechy.

"Frank is a gifted offensive player and an extremely hard worker. On and off the ice, we loved having him in Fayetteville." said Kallechy "We wish the best for Frank as he gets his spot in the ECHL."

For the Marksmen, Melton is the ninth player called up to the ECHL - tenth call-up overall of the season for the team.

-

2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.